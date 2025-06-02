Duke University Student Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Esther Hong Park a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Esther Hong Park a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Esther Hong Park, a first-year undergraduate student, studies biology at Duke University. Park also has contributed to the design of a new cost-efficient, modern chest tube to reduce complications in thoracotomies and serves as Hospitality Officer at Duke Remote Area Medical.

“Esther is just starting out in her STEM career, but she’s already contributed so much. We are excited to see what she does as she continues her education," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/344fa260-3041-4acd-82f7-8d01bc70ad4d

