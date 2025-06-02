PathAI and Northwestern Medicine Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy the AISight® Digital Pathology Platform and Co-Develop New AI Diagnostics

Collaboration includes use of PathAI’s AISight®¹ digital pathology image management system at Northwestern Medicine and joint efforts in research, clinical innovation, and algorithm co-development to advance pathology-based diagnostics.

BOSTON and CHICAGO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered pathology solutions, and Northwestern Medicine, Chicago’s premier integrated academic health system, today announced a strategic collaboration to transform pathology diagnostics through artificial intelligence. This multi-year collaboration will see Northwestern Medicine implement PathAI’s AISight digital pathology image management system with the goal of driving efficiency and quality in pathology operations. In addition to the digital innovation efforts, this joint effort establishes a broad framework for joint research initiatives, clinical innovation programs, and co-development of new AI-powered diagnostic tools aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Key components of the PathAI–Northwestern Medicine partnership include:

Deployment of PathAI’s AISight digital pathology platform: Northwestern Medicine’s 95 pathologists will begin utilizing AISight to review pathology cases enabling remote case review across Northwestern Medicine’s 11 hospitals

Northwestern Medicine’s 95 pathologists will begin utilizing AISight to review pathology cases enabling remote case review across Northwestern Medicine’s 11 hospitals Joint research projects in AI-powered pathology: PathAI scientists and Northwestern Medicine’s pathology researchers will collaborate on studies to explore new applications of AI in digital pathology (e.g. enhancing cancer detection, quantifying biomarkers, and discovering novel disease patterns).

PathAI scientists and Northwestern Medicine’s pathology researchers will collaborate on studies to explore new applications of AI in digital pathology (e.g. enhancing cancer detection, quantifying biomarkers, and discovering novel disease patterns). Clinical innovation initiatives: The collaborators will pilot AI tools in clinical settings at Northwestern Medicine, integrating AI insights into pathology practice to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient care.

The collaborators will pilot AI tools in clinical settings at Northwestern Medicine, integrating AI insights into pathology practice to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient care. Co-development of new diagnostic algorithms: Northwestern Medicine’s pathologists will work with PathAI to develop and refine next-generation AI tools, leveraging real-world clinical data and feedback to create algorithms tailored to unmet medical needs.

For Northwestern Medicine, the deployment of AISight enables pathologists to manage and review cases in a fully digital environment enhanced by advanced AI capabilities. AISight’s cloud-native platform allows high-resolution pathology images to be analyzed using PathAI’s machine learning algorithms. By streamlining case assignment, slide viewing, and analysis on a centralized system, the platform has the potential to enhance workflow efficiency, enabling seamless collaboration among Northwestern Medicine’s pathologists, including remote consultations across the health system, and maintain high diagnostic quality and consistency.

Beyond the technology implementation, the collaboration will combine Northwestern Medicine’s clinical expertise with PathAI’s computational prowess to drive innovation in pathology. Teams from Northwestern Medicine and PathAI will launch joint research initiatives to develop and rigorously validate new AI models for pathology. The insights and algorithms generated from this research will be rapidly translated into clinical practice at Northwestern Medicine. Through co-development and clinical data validation, the partnership will ensure that these AI-driven diagnostic tools are effective in real-world settings and truly augment the pathologist’s capabilities, ultimately leading to faster, more accurate diagnoses for patients.

“At PathAI, our mission is to advance medicine by improving the accuracy and efficiency of pathology through AI,” said Andy Beck, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI. “Collaborating with Northwestern Medicine allows us to bring this mission to life on a large scale. We are thrilled to collaborate with an institution at the forefront of clinical excellence to deploy AISight and jointly develop AI tools that could redefine diagnostic pathology and improve patient outcomes.”

“Integrating this technology into our workflow represents a significant leap forward for our pathology program ,” said Daniel J. Brat, MD, PhD, Chair of Pathology, Northwestern Medicine. “By adopting digital pathology and advanced AI tools like AISight, our pathologists will be able to analyze cases more efficiently and with enhanced precision. This collaboration positions Northwestern Medicine at the cutting edge of innovation in pathology, enabling us to conduct groundbreaking research and ultimately deliver even better diagnostic care to our patients.”

PathAI and Northwestern Medicine expect that their combined efforts will accelerate the adoption of AI in clinical pathology and serve as a model for how AI can be integrated into healthcare to improve outcomes.

For more information about PathAI, or AISight, please contact digital.dx@pathai.com or visit pathai.com.

1AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of medical diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com.

About Northwestern Medicine

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine visit NM.org.

Company Contact

Elizabeth Storti

elizabeth.storti@pathai.com



Media Contact

Daniel Donato

LifeSci Communications

ddonato@lifescicomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.