ASUS Wins 41 Prestigious Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, Showcasing World-Class Excellence
International recognition of cutting-edge ASUS design, innovation, and craftsmanship across five diverse product categories
TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that it has been honored with 41 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design 2025, reinforcing the company's long-standing reputation for pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in product design. These wins highlight the ASUS commitment to creating technology that excels in both form and function, in line with its In Search of Incredible spirit.
The awards were earned across a wide range of Product Design categories: Computer and Information Technology (35 awards), Mobile Phones, Tablets and Wearables (3), Luggage and Bag (1), TV and Home Entertainment (1), and Communication Technology (1).
Each product recognized demonstrates a high standard of design, reflecting the ASUS dedication to user-centric innovation and quality craftsmanship.
About the Red Dot Design Award for Product Design 2025
The Red Dot Design Award for Product Design is one of the most respected international design competitions, celebrating outstanding product design since 1955.
This year, entries were submitted from over 60 countries and evaluated by a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 nations — including designers, professors, journalists, and consultants.
Products were assessed based on four key principles of good design: quality of function, quality of seduction, quality of use, and quality of responsibility.
Each submission underwent a rigorous evaluation process, with criteria such as innovation, usability, and sustainability playing a central role. The jury carefully reviewed each entry through hands-on testing and in-depth discussions.
The official list of winners will be published on July 8, 2025, in the Red Dot Winners Section.
For more information and updates, visit www.asus.com/ca-en/
|2025 Red Dot Design Awards for Product Design Winners
|
Accessories
|ASUS Master Thunderbolt 5 Dock DC510
|ROG SLASH Backpack series
|
Displays
|ROG Swift OLED 27/32 series
|ProArt Display PA27UCGE/PA32UCE
|ProArt Display OLED 32/27 series
|ZenScreen Duo OLED MQ149CD
|ZenScreen Smart MS27UC/ MS32UC
|Networking
|RT-BE58 Go
|PC cases
|ProArt PA401
|Storage
|ASUS Cobble Enclosure
|
Gaming PCs
|ASUS TUF Gaming T5 series
|ROG G7 series
|
Commercial laptops
|ASUS ExpertBook P5 series - P5405
|ASUS ExpertBook P3 series
|ASUS ExpertBook P1 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B3 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B5 series
|ASUS Chromebook CX1 series
|ASUS ExpertBook B1 series
|
All-in-one PCs
|ASUS AiO VM6 Series
|ASUS ExpertCenter AiO P4 series
|
Gaming laptops
|ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (FA401)
|ROG FLOW Z13 (GZ302)
|ROG Strix Scar 16/18 G16/18
|
Consumer laptops
|ASUS Vivobook 14/16 Flip
|ASUS Vivobook Classic series
|ASUS V16
|ASUS Zenbook S 14/16 (UX5406/UX5606)
|ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025)
|
Smartphones
|Zenfone 12 Ultra
|ROG PHONE 9
|ROG PHONE 9 Pro
|Mini PCs
|ASUS ExpertCenter PN54
|
ASUS NUC
|ASUS NUC 15 Pro
|ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
|
Peripherals
|ROG Azoth Extreme
|ROG Harpe Ace Extreme
|Motherboards
|ProArt Z890-CREATOR WIFI
|
Graphics cards
|ROG Astral RTX 50 series
|ROG Astral LC RTX 50 series
|TUF Gaming RTX 50 series
