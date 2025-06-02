Blackpoint Cyber Promotes Wilfredo Santiago to Chief Security and Trust Officer

Leader of Blackpoint’s world-class Security Operations Center to helm company-wide trust and security vision

DENVER, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world’s fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced the promotion of Wilfredo Santiago to Chief Security and Trust Officer (CSTO). In this expanded role, Santiago will lead the Company’s global MDR operation, alongside the security, compliance and internal IT strategy, ensuring continued excellence in cyber defense and organizational trust.

A U.S. Navy veteran and former NSA cyber analyst, Santiago brings over a decade of deep operational security experience to the role. Since joining Blackpoint in 2020, he has led the industry’s highest performing Security Operations Center (SOC), known for its relentless focus on real-time threat detection and response. Under his leadership, Blackpoint’s SOC has become one of the most effective and highly regarded in the industry, setting the pace for speed, precision, and operational impact.

“Wilfredo is the kind of leader you trust instantly. Not just because of his unmatched technical expertise, but because of his integrity, humility, and drive to protect others,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blackpoint Cyber. “This promotion reflects the critical role he plays not only in securing our platform and our partners, but in building the trust that defines Blackpoint.”

“It’s an honor to step into this role and continue serving our partners, our team, and our mission,” said Wilfredo Santiago, Chief Security and Trust Officer of Blackpoint Cyber. “At Blackpoint, security isn’t just a product, it’s a promise. I’m proud to champion a security-first culture as we raise the bar on trust, protection, and response across the board.”

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber is redefining how businesses prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from modern threats, delivering outcomes, not just alerts, and now bringing that same approach to CompassOne, our award-winning Unified Security Posture and Response platform.



Backed by a 24/7 human-led Security Operations Center (SOC), we don’t just notify you of threats—we take action. Whether you’re an MSP securing clients at scale or an internal security team defending your organization, Blackpoint adapts to your needs, simplifying security without compromise.



Founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts and led by elite industry professionals, Blackpoint brings proven offensive and defensive expertise to every layer of protection. With relentless innovation and a partner-first approach, Blackpoint Cyber ensures businesses stay secure, resilient, and ready to win the unfair fight.

For more information about Blackpoint Cyber, visit www.blackpointcyber.com

