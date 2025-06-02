AB Akola Group presentation during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange’s traditional event, “CEO Meets Investors” 

On June 2, 2025, AB Akola Group's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, shared a slide presentation with the investment community during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange’s traditional event, “CEO Meets Investors”.

Attached: presentation demonstrated during the event.

For more information:

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment

