Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,050 in the last 365 days.

AB Akola Group presentation during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange’s traditional event, “CEO Meets Investors” 

On June 2, 2025, AB Akola Group's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, shared a slide presentation with the investment community during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange’s traditional event, “CEO Meets Investors”.

Attached: presentation demonstrated during the event.

For more information:

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AB Akola Group presentation during the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange’s traditional event, “CEO Meets Investors” 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more