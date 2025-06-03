Global Enterprise Storage Market Growth: Projected To Reach $219.29 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 8.4% CAGR

Enterprise Storage Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Storage Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global enterprise storage market, projected to reach $159.11 billion in 2025, is poised to continue experiencing robust growth over the next few years. According to the "Enterprise Storage Global Market Report 2025" from The Business Research Company, this significant growth trend can be attributed to factors such as the rise of big data analytics, the rapid growth of the Internet of Things IoT, increased focus on hybrid clouds, the need for data protection, and the growing necessity to manage and store vast volumes of data.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Enterprise Storage Market Size And Its Influencing Factors?

The enterprise storage market size is expected to continue its considerable growth exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.7% in 2025. By 2029, the valuation of this industry is projected to reach $219.29 billion, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.4%. This impressive growth in the forecast period is predominantly influenced by the burgeoning demand for storage solutions in enterprises, increased adoption of cloud-based storage solutions and cloud computing, rising demand for data storage, and heightened demand from enterprises.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15365&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Market Driver Propelling The Growth Of The Enterprise Storage Market Forward?

The upward trajectory of the enterprise storage market can largely be credited to the surging adoption of cloud computing. As an on-demand delivery of computing services over the internet, cloud computing enlists servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics. The growing demand for cloud computing primarily lies with its promise for a reliable, high-availability and redundant IT infrastructure. This mechanism provides a robust infrastructure with built-in redundancy and failover mechanisms, ensuring high availability and reliability.

Which Leaders Are Driving The Growth Of The Enterprise Storage Market?

Key industry players influencing the enterprise storage market's landscape include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and the Lenovo Group Ltd. Their strategic operations in the enterprise storage market significantly shape the direction of this sector.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-storage-global-market-report

What Emerging Trends Are We Seeing In The Enterprise Storage Market?

A noticeable trend emerging within the enterprise storage market is the focused efforts by major operating companies to develop automation and orchestration capability solutions. These solutions, such as software-defined storage platforms, aim to eliminate hardware dependencies and offer core features for secure enterprise storage. Conceived as a next-generation storage model, software-defined storage platforms are designed to manage complex workflows, providing multi-tenancy, ease of management, security, and efficiency.

How Is The Enterprise Storage Market Segmented?

The enterprise storage market in this report is segmented by:

1 Type: Storage Area Networks Systems SANs, Network-Attached Storage Systems, Direct-Attached Storage DAS Systems, Object Storage Systems, Tape Storage Systems

2 Deployment: On-Premise, Hybrid, Cloud-Based

3 Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises SMEs

4 End-User Industry: Information Technology IT And Telecommunications Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1 By Storage Area Networks SANs: Fibre Channel SAN, iSCSI SAN, FCoE Fibre Channel over Ethernet SAN

2 By Network-Attached Storage NAS Systems: File-level NAS, Unified NAS, Cloud-integrated NAS

3 By Direct-Attached Storage DAS Systems: External DAS, Internal DAS, DAS For SMBs

4 By Object Storage Systems: Cloud Object Storage, On-Premise Object Storage, Hybrid Object Storage

5 By Tape Storage Systems: Linear Tape-Open LTO, Digital Linear Tape DLT, Optical Tape Storage

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Enterprise Storage Market?

In 2024, North America secured the largest share in the enterprise storage market. The regions encompassed in this report also include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports –

Enterprise File Synchronization And Sharing (EFSS) Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-file-synchronization-and-sharing-efss-global-market-report

Enterprise WLAN Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-wlan-global-market-report

Business Analytics & Enterprise Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/business-analytics-enterprise-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.