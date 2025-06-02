Ambiq Names Jeff Winzeler as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, is pleased to announce Jeff Winzeler as Ambiq’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Jeff Winzeler brings extensive CFO and COO experience in the semiconductor and renewable energy industries. He has successfully led global finance teams at both private and public startups, including Kandou AI, Everspin Technologies, Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Incorporated, and International DisplayWorks.

Throughout his career living and working in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Winzeler has raised over $1 billion in equity and debt financing to fuel business growth while managing Finance, Information Technology, Human Relations, Operations, Procurement, and Investor Relations.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff to Ambiq’s executive team,” says Fumihide Esaka, CEO of Ambiq. “We are confident that his proven track record in successfully leading finance organizations and operations will help Ambiq’s momentum as we enter into the next stage of our company’s growth.”

“I'm thrilled to join Ambiq at such a pivotal time in the edge AI and ultra-low-power computing space,” says Jeff Winzeler, CFO of Ambiq. “The company's innovative technology and strong market position create an exceptional foundation for sustainable growth. I look forward to working with the talented team to maximize financial performance and deliver value to our stakeholders as we scale the business globally.”

Ambiq

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We enable our customers to deliver artificial intelligence compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most profound. Our technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. We’ve powered over 270 million devices today. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations

cwan@ambiq.com

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec4d5b10-4442-4b7b-a3a6-cf82b235d66c

Ambiq Names Jeff Winzeler as Chief Financial Officer Ambiq Names Jeff Winzeler as Chief Financial Officer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.