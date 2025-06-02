Catalyst Continues Growth with Hirings of Institutional Relations and Portfolio Strategist Professionals

Robert Gallant, CFA, CAIA will focus on institutional relations; Bryan Kitchner, CFA, CAIA will serve as Portfolio Strategist

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, a leading provider of alternative and innovative investment solutions, today announced the hire of Robert Gallant, CFA, CAIA, as Executive Director of Institutional Relations, and Bryan Kitchner, CFA, CAIA, as Vice President, Portfolio Strategist.

The additions to staff come at a time when the organization’s assets under management have surpassed $12 billion in AUM as of 3/31/2025.

Gallant is responsible for the oversight and management of the firm’s institutional business and sales efforts with private banks and other firms, while Kitchner joins the Catalyst Portfolio Strategy Group, which provides educational services to financial advisors as to how alternatives and specialized strategies might fit within an overall investment portfolio.

“We are excited to welcome both Robert and Bryan to the Catalyst Organization and look forward to bringing their expertise to our firm and, more importantly, to our clients,” said Jerry Szilagyi, CEO of Catalyst Capital Advisors. “I believe it’s important for Catalyst to continue to educate financial advisors and clients on the potential benefits of diversifying their portfolios through judicious allocations to non-traditional strategies.”

Prior to joining Catalyst, Mr. Gallant was Director of National Accounts at PGIM Investments, having previously spent time at Northern Trust, J.P. Morgan, and BMO Capital Markets.

“I look forward to educating institutional investors and advisors about Catalyst's diverse and innovative suite of non-traditional fixed income, equity, and alternative products, many of which aim to provide uncorrelated return streams and, ultimately, strive to improve client experiences," Gallant said. "I firmly believe these products play a critical role in diversifying client portfolios, and I'm excited to introduce the suite of products to institutional channels.”

Mr. Kitchner most recently served as Senior Investment Strategist at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. His prior experience includes tenures at Bank of America and The Segal Group.

“I am excited to join the growing team at Catalyst and look forward to sharing with financial advisors the importance of diversification – especially during volatile times – while using data driven analysis to illustrate the potential benefits of adding alternatives to client portfolios,” Kitchner said.

For media inquiries on this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403- 8185.

About the Catalyst Organization

Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, and Strategy Shares ETFs are fund families that make up the Catalyst Organization. The group currently offers 34 investment products that seek to produce income- and equity-oriented returns, while also seeking to manage risk and volatility. Catalyst offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The firm strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in addressing the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on the organization and its various offerings, please visit: www.catalystmf.com , www.rationalmf.com , www.strategysharesetfs.com , or www.catalystucits.com .



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Catalyst Funds and Rational Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, Strategy Shares, Jerry Szilagyi, Robert Gallant, and Bryan Kitchner are not affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

