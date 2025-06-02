Pinnacle Treatment Centers Introduces New Opioid Treatment Options in California: Sublocade and Vivitrol

Canoga Park, California, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegis Treatment Centers, part of the Pinnacle Treatment Centers Family of Companies, a leader in providing evidence-based care for individuals struggling with Substance Use Disorder (SUD), is thrilled to announce the addition of two new effective, convenient medications to their Opioid Treatment Programs: Sublocade and Vivitrol.

Sublocade, an innovative once-monthly injectable form of buprenorphine, is designed to help ease cravings and withdrawal symptoms associated with abstaining from illicit opioid use. This groundbreaking medication helps stabilize patients by targeting Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) symptoms and offers steady medication levels via a simple, monthly injection. Sublocade is particularly ideal for patients already receiving oral buprenorphine, such as Suboxone.

Vivitrol, also a once-monthly injection, works by blocking opioid receptors to prevent relapse by removing the physical and mental sensations associated with illicit opioid use. Vivitrol is approved for treating both opioid and alcohol addictions, although patients must have Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) as a primary condition for Aegis to administer the treatment. This medication helps to prevent the euphoric effects of opioids, thus supporting long-term recovery. Vivitrol requires detox before the initial injection to avoid withdrawal symptoms.

"At Pinnacle Treatment Centers, we recognize the critical need for effective, long-lasting treatment options for individuals battling Opioid Use Disorder," said Dr. Chris Dennis, Chief Medical Officer of Pinnacle Treatment Centers. "By introducing Vivitrol and Sublocade to our California clinics, we are expanding access to innovative, evidence-based medications that offer sustained support in recovery. These extended-release formulations provide a convenient option that improves adherence, reduces cravings, and ultimately enhances long-term recovery outcomes. Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring that every patient has access to the comprehensive care they need to reclaim their lives.”

Both solutions offer patients consistent support and a simplified treatment regimen, and will be available at locations in Modesto, Oxnard, Redding, Ventura, and Wilmington. For more information about these new medications, a detailed blog post by Dr. Dennis can be found on our website at PinnacleTreatment.com/Vivitrol.

Aegis invites community partners to help support patients working toward recovery. If you have a patient who could benefit from these medications, please contact our 24/7 Access Center at 85-PINNACLE (857-466-2253) or visit our website to refer a patient.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive substance abuse treatment services across multiple states. Established with a commitment to accessible and affordable care, Pinnacle offers a full range of addiction treatment services, including medically supervised detox, inpatient and outpatient treatment, sober living with PHP, Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), and other recovery support services. The organization integrates evidence-based practices and personalized care plans to address the unique needs of each individual. Pinnacle Treatment Centers is dedicated to helping patients achieve lasting recovery and improve their quality of life through compassionate and professional support. For more information, visit www.pinnacletreatment.com.

