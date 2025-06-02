Record $20.2M to Strengthen Response to Domestic Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a record $20.2 million investment to expand efforts to reduce intimate partner violence in 17 counties outside of New York City. This funding allows the State Division of Criminal Justice Services to support 87 law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations through the Statewide Targeted Reductions in Intimate Partner Violence (STRIVE) initiative, a ground-breaking collaborative involving district attorneys’ offices, sheriffs’ offices, municipal police agencies, probation departments, and service providers.

“The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I am committed to using every tool at our disposal to support anyone who has ever felt unsafe in their own home,” Governor Hochul said. “This record funding will save lives and reduce violence by putting offenders on notice and ensuring that the highest-risk victims and survivors receive the protection and support they need and deserve.”

This new investment will fund 155 positions including investigators, detectives, crime analysts, coordinators and advocates to support skilled, multidisciplinary teams that work to reduce domestic violence and increase survivor capacity for safety.

The STRIVE initiative promotes a coordinated community response rooted in survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally competent practices. Modeled after the Division of Criminal Justice Services’ Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative, STRIVE required each county to develop a comprehensive plan using one or more evidence-based strategies to hold those who harm accountable and increase safety capacity for victims.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “The STRIVE initiative builds on our success in fighting gun violence, using the same data-driven framework, as well as proven techniques for responding to intimate partner violence. We thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and this significant investment to improve safety for victims and survivors.”

STRIVE emphasizes six core elements: people, alignment, evidence-based strategies, engagement, skilled and supported staff, and monitoring and evaluation. The initiative places special focus on high-risk cases where victims face a serious risk of harm or lethality. Teams will use needs assessments, system mapping, and problem analysis to focus their efforts on the highest risk cases.

Community providers will ensure responses align with existing services at the state, local, and federal levels—including social services, probation, and victim assistance programs. Progress will be monitored and evaluated using tools that track trends and inform adjustments. Using local knowledge and robust data, teams will implement one of three proven strategies to reduce domestic violence:

The five New York City District Attorneys’ Offices also each received a share of $5 million to improve the public safety response to intimate partner violence and better address the needs of victims and survivors through early case enhancement efforts and assessments to identify and prioritize high-risk cases of abuse, among other strategies that support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “STRIVE is an example of Coordinated Community Response, something OPDV and our partner state agencies have been investing in and promoting across the state. We know that when the systems that intersect when responding to domestic violence and other gender-based violence crimes work collaboratively, the outcomes for victims and survivors are better. STRIVE can save lives. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for supporting these efforts and for your unwavering support of those impacted by gender-based violence.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “This funding will help coordinate responses among different systems – law enforcement, domestic violence service providers, social services, and health care, among others – that respond to gender-based and intimate partner violence. It will also help expand and strengthen access to support and services so victims and survivors can reclaim their lives. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and commitment to supporting domestic violence survivors and crime victims, and we are proud to work with our state and local partners on this initiative.”

The following counties, selected based on volume and rate of domestic and intimate partner violence, are receiving grant funding:

Long Island

Suffolk County: $1,989,636

Mid-Hudson

Dutchess County: $711,221

Orange County: $1,129,806

Westchester County: $1,419,443

Capital Region

Albany County: $1,356,464

Rensselaer County: $775,555

Schenectady County: $1,177,640

North Country

Jefferson County: $647,344

Mohawk Valley

Central New York

Onondaga County: $1,876,478

Southern Tier

Finger Lakes

Cayuga County: $573,407

Monroe County: $2,299,070

Genesee County: $480,516

Western New York

Chautauqua County: $847,225

Erie County: $2,379,496

Niagara County: $904,660

A breakdown of funding by county, law enforcement agency and service provider is available online. DCJS will support the implementation and improvements in how agencies respond to intimate partner violence with dedicated training and technical assistance from national and state experts. STRIVE counties will also benefit from access to the State’s 11 Crime Analysis Centers, which provide data, intelligence and investigative support to identify perpetrators and build prosecutable cases.

Additional STRIVE investment builds on essential, commonsense changes to New York’s Discovery Laws in the FY26 Enacted Budget to support survivors, hold perpetrators accountable and safeguard the right to a fair and speedy trial. The changes enacted will prevent cases from being thrown out over technical errors and eliminate dismissals and disruptions that have re-traumatized survivors of domestic violence and other serious crimes, and include $135 million for prosecutors and defenders to ensure compliance with discovery, a year-to-year increase of $15 million. The Enacted Budget also increases funding for rape crisis centers for the first time in a decade, with nearly $13 million for 52 centers certified by the State Department of Health; expands access to HIV prophylaxis medication to all survivors of sexual assault, not just those under 18; and improves access to public assistance for survivors of gender-based violence.