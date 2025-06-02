Carbon Disulfide Market Size To Reach USD 220.65 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.9% To Forecast 2025-2032

Carbon Disulfide Market

Carbon Disulfide Market is currently valued at USD 180.64 Million in 2024 is expected to become USD 220.65 million by 2032.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Stellar Market Research, the Carbon Disulfide Market continued to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% during the period of 2025–2032, due to many factors including quick industrialization within the Asia-Pacific and growing domestic consumption of viscose rayon, rubber chemicals, and agrochemicals. Asia-Pacific had the largest market share of the entire global Carbon Disulfide Market at 61.3%.The Carbon Disulfide Market was valued at USD 180.64 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 220.65 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.The Carbon Disulfide market is steadily growing, largely due to demand from the textile, chemical, agricultural, and packaging industries. Demand comes from viscose rayon production from countries like China and India, where carbon disulfide is used as a raw material. Carbon disulfide is also important for making rubber accelerators, pesticides, cellophane films, and flotation agents used in mining. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share for carbon disulfide, primarily due to its use in viscose production and rapid industrialization. While there are many opportunities in this market, there are many issues for the future. Issues such as high flammability, environmental issues in regulations, and price conversion from raw materials.Technological Innovations Enhancing the Carbon Disulfide MarketThe chemical process optimization, automation, and environmental controls have revealed opportunities for green chemistry to transform the carbon disulfide industry. Industry-leading producers are designing green chemistry and emissions control technologies simultaneously, they are utilizing artificial intelligence to optimize conditions during production to satisfy expectations related to demand/supply and safe production. Through smart logistics and resiliency planning in the supply chain, companies are able to manage fluctuations in the availability of raw materials and regulatory fluctuations in an acceptable fashion. However, improvements continue to be made in viscose production systems, focused on improving efficiency and reducing environmental emissions in the context of global sustainability objectives.

Carbon Disulfide Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into Viscose Rayon Production, Cellophane Production, Rubber Chemicals, and Others. Viscose rayon holds the maximum market share in 2024 because of huge amounts of consumption in apparel and textiles. Rubber chemicals (with a specific focus on vulcanization) will be the other segment with the most growth potential within carbon disulfide, in particular, the automotive and industrial rubber markets. Carbon disulfide plays an important role in transparent cellophane films, primarily used for food packaging, which is seeing much growth while food distributors seek biodegradable components.The end-user industries majorly included in the segment are, Textile, chemical, agriculture, packaging and mining. The textile end-user industry is then followed by agricultural, chemical and pharmaceutical applications, as CS₂ is used to generate and create synthetic fibers in the textile industry as end-user. In the agricultural industry, CS₂ is used in fumigation on cotton and rice, hauling chemicals and sprays for pest control and as a solvent in agrochemical compositions. CS₂ is further used as a flotation agent in mining and also in the pharmaceutical industry as a solvent or intermediate.Asia-Pacific Leads the Carbon Disulfide MarketThe Asia-Pacific Region has the highest share in the global Carbon Disulfide Market, with China and India accounting for over 60% of the region. The overall market figures remain elevated due to sustained industrialization, double-digit population growth, and increased viscose rayon, rubber products, and agrochemical production, with PT Indo Raya Kimia (Indonesia) claiming to be the leading manufacturer in the region. North America will continue to show steady demand for CS₂ usage in pesticides and rubber chemicals, while Europe remains a slightly less interesting but consistent market. However, as this industry is 'shielded' by sustainability (in terms of the supply chains), they are ultimately moving towards more sustainable replacements to CS₂, because of internal and external regulatory environmental constraints. In Africa and the Middle East, there is growth from agricultural applications and mining uses, and for the Latin American markets, their growth in the industry is a slow and steady rise (Brazil and Mexico) as they expand their industrial infrastructures.

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Considerations

There are some very stringent regulations on carbon disulfide production and transport due to its toxicity and flammability.

Organizations such as OSHA, EPA, ECHA, and REACH provide exposure limits and manufacturing guidelines to protect its safe usage.

It is required to use environmentally friendly CS₂ alternatives and process safety improvements for compliance in Europe and North America.

There are also serious risks in price variability of raw materials (especially sulfur and methane) and environmental legacies.

Competitive Landscape

The Carbon Disulfide Market is moderately consolidated, with leading firms focusing on sustainable production, strategic expansions, and mergers to strengthen their market position.

Key Players Include:

Tedia Company Inc.
KANTO CHEMICAL CO., INC.
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Nouryon
Arkema
Merck KGaA
Reliance Industries Limited
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co., Ltd.
PT Indo Raya Kimia
Alfa Aesar
Univar Solutions Inc.

Recent Developments

In 2023, some major names like Nouryon and Tokyo Chemical Industry partnered to bolster production capacity for CS₂ and pursue green pathways.

Shanghai Baijin Chemical Group Co., Ltd. invested in expanding viscose-grade carbon disulfide production based on expected demand from a developing textile market.

Arkema began pilot testing a bio-based route for the production of carbon disulfide derivatives with low toxicity for their intended use in agriculture and pharmaceuticals. 