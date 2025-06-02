Robotics Lubricants Market Size Expected to Surpass $14.25 Billion by 2031, Expanding at 11.0% CAGR from 2023-2031 | The Insight Partners

The global robotics lubricants market share is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation across various industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and healthcare. Key players in the robotics lubricants market include Shell Plc, BP Plc, Miller-Stephenson Inc, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Klüber Lubrication GmbH & Co KG, Schaeffler Austria GmbH, Chemie-Technik GmbH, Anand Engineer Pvt Ltd, and ASV Multichemie Pvt Ltd.

US & Canada, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global robotics lubricants market is observing significant growth owing to the rising use of robots in various automation processes in the automotive industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The robotics lubricants market comprises a vast array of oils and lubricants that are expected to register notable market strength during the forecast period.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The robotics lubricants market is expected to reach US$ 14.25 billion by 2031 from US$ 6.93 billion in 2024 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The global market for robotics lubricants is driven by increasing demand from various industries, including automotive, manufacturing, and others. As industrial robots are crucial in the automotive material handling, welding, assembly, finishing, and palletizing, the growing automotive industry propels the demand for robotics lubricants. Increasing Demand for Robotics Lubricants from Automotive Industry: Several automakers globally are focusing on investing in increasing their automotive sales in developing countries. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in India, sales of passenger vehicles increased to 2,854,242 units in November 2023 from 2,409,535 units in November 2022. Rising Preference for Robot Greases in End-Use Industries: Robotics lubricants perform diverse operations in various industries. In the manufacturing industry, robotics lubricants are one of the key components that help machines operate with maximum reliability and at peak efficiency. Greases, hydraulic oils, and gear oils are used across several end-use industries, including automotive, electrical & electronics, food & beverages, logistics, and metal & machinery fabrication. Geographical Insights: The global robotics lubricants market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into hydraulic oil, gear oil, and grease. The grease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By base oil, the market is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic oil, and bio-based oil. The mineral oil segment dominated the robotics lubricants market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into joints and gears, bearings, drive chain and belts, reducers, and others. The joints and gears segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, food and beverage, medical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, metal, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Miller-Stephenson Inc, Shell plc, Fuchs Petrolub SE, BP Plc, Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Chemie-Technik GmbH, Anand Engineer Pvt Ltd, Kluber Lubrication GmbH & Co KG, ASV Multichemie Pvt Ltd, and Schaeffler Austria GmbH are among the major companies operating in the robotics lubricants market. These players engage in several collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansions, and other strategic investments to strengthen their market position.

Igus Announced Development Humanoid Robot with Self-Lubricating Plastic Components

KUKA AG Developed HO Robots with Food-Grade Oils on All Axes

FUCHS Lubricants Co. Announced a Price Hike of 8–12% for its Lubricant Additive Portfolio





Conclusion

The robotics lubricants market is witnessing high growth due to the increased demand from various end-use industries. Robotics lubricants are extensively used in the manufacturing sector to boost productivity and economic growth, increase precision levels, lower the risk of contamination, and improve safety. In industrial applications, robots help decrease labor costs and ensure increased operational efficiency. The growth of the end-use industries, such as automotive and manufacturing, fuel the demand for robotics lubricants worldwide.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, robotics lubricants manufacturers, and end-use industries—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

