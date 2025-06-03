Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2025: An Analysis of Market Driving Forces, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With global construction trends turning towards modernization and aesthetics, the commercial flooring market has seen robust growth recently. Industrial statistics reveal that the market which was worth $65.91 billion in 2024, is anticipated to rise to $69.93 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. Several key factors such as increased commercial construction projects, an upswing in design trends and aesthetics, and a growing demand for durable, low maintenance flooring options have contributed towards this impressive historic period growth. There's also a rising environmental concern and a constant need for renovations and replacements that have fueled this expansion trend.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Commercial Flooring Market Going Forward?

Looking towards the future, the commercial flooring market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, with projections estimating a market size of $91.27 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. This sustained growth is anticipated to be driven by circular economy practices, increased demand in emerging markets, a growing need for resilient and low-maintenance flooring, and stringent safety and slip resistance requirements. The growth of the real estate industry is also seen as a significant contributor to the market expansion.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7788&type=smp

What’s Driving The Commercial Flooring Market Growth?

One of the significant driving forces behind this steadfast growth is the global trend of rapid urbanization. Urbanization, that is the shift of population from rural to urban settings, has led to an increased demand for housing and commercial establishments. This, in turn, has resulted in an intensified need for construction, giving a massive boost to the commercial flooring market.

Now, Who Are The Major Players Operating In The Commercial Flooring Market Sector?

Among some prominent names are Mannington Mills Inc., Amtico International Inc., Mohawk Industries Inc., Flowcrete Group Ltd., Forbo Holding AG, Interface Inc., Gerflor SAS, and Hanwha Group. Others include Congoleum Corporation, NOX Corporation, Milliken & Company, LX Hausys, Tarkett S.A., Nora Systems Inc, James Halstead plc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Beaulieu International Group, J+J Flooring Group, Roppe Holding Company, Burke Industries Inc., Flexible Steel Lacing Company., Altro Limited, Karndean Designflooring, Parterre Flooring Systems, Crossville Inc., American Biltrite Inc., and Johnsonite Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-flooring-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Commercial Flooring Market?

In terms of emerging commercial flooring market trends, these major companies have been developing innovative products like luxury vinyl tile LVT to meet the growing demand and expand their product portfolio. The LVT range, targeted at architects and specifiers, offers a plethora of design options including wood, stone, marble, and mineral effects, fortifying the companies' position in the market.

How Is The Commercial Flooring Market Segmented?

The commercial flooring market is also characterized by its diverse segments:

By Product: Soft Covering Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring, Seamless Flooring, Wood and Laminate

By Distribution Channel: Retail, Wholesale and Distributor Business

By Application: Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail, Public Buildings, Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Soft Covering Flooring: Carpet Tiles, Broadloom Carpets, Area Rugs

By Resilient Flooring: Vinyl Flooring, Luxury Vinyl Tiles LVT, Rubber Flooring

By Non-Resilient Flooring: Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles, Stone Flooring, Concrete Flooring

By Seamless Flooring: Epoxy Flooring, Polyurethane Flooring, Self-Leveling Flooring

What Are The Regional Insights In The Commercial Flooring Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America stood as the largest region in the commercial flooring market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The market report covers an extensive range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Home Furnishings And Floor Coverings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-furnishings-and-floor-coverings-global-market-report

Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-floor-coating-global-market-report

Concrete Floor Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concrete-floor-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.