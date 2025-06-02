Hoist Global Market Forecast 2025-2034: Comprehensive Insights On Market Size, Share, Trends, And Competitive Landscape

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Hoist Market?

In recent years, the hoist market has seen substantial growth, underpinned by increased industrialization, robust infrastructure development, improved safety regulations, surge in manufacturing sectors, and urbanization. The market size of hoists is poised to grow from $2.42 billion in 2024 to $2.58 billion in 2025, standing out with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%.

What Are The Projections For The Hoist Market?

The hoist market is anticipated to experience accelerated growth in the next few years. Projected to escalate to $3.31 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%, the upliftment in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as rising construction activities, increasing demand for material handling equipment in warehouses, industrialization in emerging economies, expanding manufacturing sectors and logistics ties, coupled with warehousing sectors. Intriguing trends for the forecast period include technological advancements in hoist systems, adoption of intelligent technologies, integration of IoT and smart technologies, boosting safety features, and advancement in material handling systems.

How Is The Growth Of The Marine Industry Impacting The Hoist Market?

The growth of the marine industry is anticipated to further boost the hoist market. The marine industry encapsulates activities tied to the transportation of goods and passengers via waterways, including oceans, seas, rivers, and canals. The marine industry has been growing owing to factors such as globalization, increased international trade, rising demand for goods, the expansion of E-Commerce, and advancements in maritime technology. Hoists, playing pivotal roles in enhancing efficiency, safety, and precision in various marine industry operations, make them crucial tools in shipyards, ports, offshore platforms, and other maritime settings.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hoist Market?

Major companies in this market include ABB Ltd., Liebherr-International GmbH, Sany Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Konecranes Oyj, ABUS Ltd., Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Kito Corporation, Demag Cranes & Components GmbH, Spanco Inc., Dover Corporation, Jet Equipment & Tools Ltd., Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Acco Material Handling Solutions, Liftket Hoffmann GmbH, J. D. Neuhaus, Zenar Corporation, Henan Oriental Machinery Co. Ltd., JASO Industrial Cranes, Verlinde SAV, Donati Sollevamenti S.r.l., CHENG DAY MACHINERY WORKS CO. LTD., Electrolift Inc., David Round Inc., Coffing Hoists.

Which Advancements Are Emerging In The Hoist Market?

Major companies in the hoist market are focusing on developing technologically advanced systems, such as digital monitoring systems in hoists, to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and provide real-time data analytics for predictive maintenance and optimized performance.

How Is The Hoist Market Segmented?

The hoist market is segmented by product type Planetary Gear, Worm Gear, Other Product Types, hoist rope Chain Hoist, Wire Or Rope Hoist, operation Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic, Manual, capacity, and end-user industry Automotive And Railway, Aerospace And Defense, Transportation And Logistics, Construction, Shipping And Marine, Material Handling, Agriculture And Forestry, Mining, Oil And Gas, Other End-User Industries.

How Are Different Regions Performing In This Market?

North America was the largest region in the hoist market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain are the countries discussed in the report.

