Aventis Energy Announces Appointment of Michael Mulberry to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF), is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Mulberry has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Mulberry has also been appointed as an independent member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Todd Hanas will be stepping down from his position as a board member, and the Company wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Mr. Mulberry, former Director and CEO at Medaro Mining Corp. (2022-2025) and President of Copper Cowboy Resources Inc. (2008-2022) and bringing over 20 years of experience working with mining exploration companies, commented, “I’m very excited to join Aventis Energy at this pivotal stage of its growth as it emerges as a potential prominent contributor to the energy transition. I believe my experience will strengthen the team’s ability to execute work programs and drive the Company forward.”

Mr. Mulberry’s background includes several management positions such as President, CEO and Director of Roogold Inc. (2018-2022), and director and/or officer at Secova Metals Corp., Westkam Gold Corp. and World Organics Inc. Additionally, Mr. Mulberry has provided geo-technical services, project management, logistics and technical support to numerous mining exploration companies. Most recently, Mr. Mulberry was Founder, Director and President of FenexOro Gold Corp. (2017-2020) and Founder, Director, and Chief Financial Officer of Benjamin Hill Gold Corp.

Mandeep Parmar, Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director of the Company, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Mulberry to our Board of Directors. We are confident that Mr. Mulberry’s experience and contributions will be of great benefit to the Company, and we are committed to continue building value for our shareholders. We would also like to thank Mr. Hanas for his contributions to the Company and wish him well in his future ventures.”

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mandeep Parmar

Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (604) 229-9772

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

