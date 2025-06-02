Zefiro Publishes Whitepaper for its Lifecycle Solution Suite of Environmental Technologies

The Zefiro Lifecycle Solution (ZLS) leverages artificial intelligence for advanced modelling and analytics of well selection, leak profiling, environmental attributes, and abatement techniques. It offers an easy-to-use dashboard showing methane leak measurement data, providing unparalleled transparency and visibility for stakeholders including clients and government agencies. ZLS further strengthens Zefiro’s capabilities as a fully integrated environmental services company, aligning with current and future market needs while remaining agnostic of methodology, registry, and market venue, and is open and configurable through an ecosystem of providers including measurement and monitoring devices.

Zefiro initially announced the ZLS platform in late 2024. As the Company begins to more rapidly commercialize this high-tech aspect of its business model, Zefiro’s Chief Technology Officer and Head of Environmental Markets Operations Richard Walker has taken the lead in authoring a whitepaper for ZLS to detail its scope and how it aligns with present market needs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that the Zefiro Lifecycle Solution (“ZLS”) whitepaper has officially been published, offering an in-depth overview of the advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) and blockchain technologies which comprise ZLS, as well as insights about how ZLS can fit into the needs of stakeholders in sectors including resources, energy, commodities, and commercial/investment banking.

The 18 page whitepaper begins with a primer about the methane emissions problem in the United States, followed by an introduction to Zefiro’s business model, which leads into descriptions of each component of the ZLS platform, and concludes with a section detailing the movement of data throughout ZLS from a technological perspective.

The ZLS whitepaper can be accessed in PDF format through the following link on Zefiro’s website: https://www.zefiromethane.com/media/whitepapers/

In 2024, Zefiro announced the creation of ZLS, with an objective of accelerating the scalable aggregation, verification, standardization, and delivery of environmental data for carbon credit issuance. Zefiro has collaborated with entities including CarbonAi, Keynum, and Geolabe to fortify the capabilities of ZLS, as detailed in Zefiro’s February 25, 2025 press release.

The ZLS whitepaper was primarily authored by Richard Walker, who serves as Zefiro’s Chief Technology Officer as well as its Head of Environmental Markets Operations. Mr. Walker has over three decades of experience in enterprise technology strategy, having held senior leadership roles at Bain & Company, Deloitte, IBM, and BearingPoint. More information about Mr. Walker can be found in Zefiro’s press release announcing his appointment as Chief Technology Officer.





Zefiro Chief Technology Officer and Head of Environmental Markets Operations Richard Walker commented, “As an experienced management consultant, I’m very familiar with the internal dialogues that often take place within organizations when they’re considering doing business with a new company, which is where a whitepaper becomes an important part of the decision-making process. This is especially the case when a company’s offering involves a newer technology such as artificial intelligence, as a whitepaper allows for a certain depth of technical detail which can be shown around internally to the right people for the purposes of understanding how good of a fit the solution is. It was a pleasure to work with the Zefiro team on this whitepaper, and I believe it articulates ZLS in a way that suitably highlights all of Zefiro’s strengths and competitive advantages.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/604609d7-0e7f-4001-8aec-169c7c3ee3d3

