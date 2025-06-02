BriaCell Reports Robust Overall Survival and Clinical Benefit Data at ASCO 2025

Three BriaCell posters and one publish-only abstract highlight robust clinical data from Bria-IMT™ and Bria-OTS™ studies in metastatic breast cancer ( MBC)

Median Overall Survival of 17.3 months in Phase 2 study patients treated with Phase 3 formulation (since 2022) is superior to outcomes reported for comparable patients in the literature

Meaningful Clinical Benefit observed in all MBC subtypes, including HER2+, HR+/HER2-, and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)

Overall s urvival and clinical benefit data reported meets or exceeds that of FDA-approved therapies in comparable patients

No treatment-related discontinuations





PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ), (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today presents clinical data in three clinical poster presentations and one publish-only abstract at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. BriaCell has featured robust survival and clinical benefit data from its Bria-IMT Phase 2 clinical study, clinical progress data from its ongoing pivotal Bria-IMT Phase 3 study (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06072612), and Phase 1/2 study of Bria-OTS (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06471673) in metastatic breast cancer.

“Prolonging survival and providing meaningful clinical benefit for patients whose disease has demonstrated resistance to multiple treatment options remains a critical unmet need in breast cancer. These Bria-IMT regimen results are promising for individuals with metastatic breast cancer,” said Sara A. Hurvitz, MD, FACP, Senior Vice President, Director of the Clinical Research Division, and Smith Family Endowed Chair in Women’s Health at Fred Hutch Cancer Center, as well as Professor and Head of the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Washington, Seattle, WA, and co-author of one of the clinical posters. “The low incidence of all grade and grade 3/4 adverse events is particularly notable.”

“We are thrilled with our Phase 2 overall survival and clinical benefit data which meets and exceeds those of FDA approved drugs — even in very heavily pre-treated patients in our study,” noted Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “We look forward to further confirming these impressive results in our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study with the ultimate goal of bringing novel treatments to cancer patients in need.”

The details of the poster presentation sessions and publish-only abstract are listed below.

Poster Title: Update on phase III pivotal trial of Bria-IMT + CPI vs physician's choice in advanced metastatic breast cancer (BRIA-ABC)

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1138

Poster Board Number: 108a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

“Trial in Progress” poster presents early enrollment data and the overall design of the Phase 3 pivotal trial along with updated clinical outcomes from the Phase 2 Bria-IMT study.

Poster Title: Bria-IMT + checkpoint inhibitor: Phase I/II survival results compared to benchmark trials in metastatic breast cancer

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025

Abstract Number for Publication: 1096

Poster Board Number: 75

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

In the Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT combined with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) in 54 heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients (median of six prior systemic therapies; range 2–13), Bria-IMT demonstrated promising efficacy and safety. Notably, 44% of patients had failed a prior antibody-drug conjugate, and 20% had failed a prior CPI. Among these patients, the overall clinical benefit rate (CBR; defined as CR, PR, or SD) was 55%, with CBRs of 100% in HER2+, 55% in HR+/HER2-, and 45% in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) subgroups, indicating antitumor activity across MBC subtypes. Additionally, patients treated with the selected Phase 3 formulation (without IFNγ; N=37) experienced significantly improved overall survival (13.9 vs. 6.93 months; P=0.01) compared to those receiving the alternate formulation, highlighting the potential of Bria-IMT for advancing in clinical development.

Table 1. Median overall survival (OS) in BriaCell Phase 2 Study patients who were treated with Phase 3 formulation (without IFNγ) compared with comparable patients in the literature



N = 54 Breast Cancer

Types Median Prior

Lines of Therapy Median (months) Phase 3 formulation

(without IFNγ) 61% HR+

33% TNBC

6% HER2+

6 17.3*

13.9 Cortes et al.1 57% HR+

18-19% TNBC

18-20% HER2+

4 9.1-9.3 Kazmi et al.2 51-52% HR+

25-29% TNBC

9-24% HER2+

2 7.2-9.8

* Patients treated since 2022

1. Cortes J, et al. Annals of Oncology 2018

2. Kazmi S, et al. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2020





Table 2. Median overall survival (OS), and clinical benefit rate (CBR) in TNBC patients treated with Bria-IMT Phase 3 formulation compared with pivotal Phase 3 ASCENT1 study results (Trodelvy® (SG) vs. Treatment of Physicians Choice (TPC) in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC))



Trial (Cohort) Age (Median,

Range) Prior

Therapies

(Median) Prior ADC/CPI

(%) CNS

Mets OS

(Median,

Months) CBR

(%) TNBC Bria-

IMT (Phase 3

Formulation) 62 (44-80) 6 (2-13) 20/19 4 11.4 45 % ASCENT (SG) 54 (27-82) 4 (2-17) 27/None Listed None

Listed 11.8 40% ASCENT (TPC) 53 (27-81) 4 (2-14) 27/None Listed None

Listed 6.9 8%

1Bardia, A., et al Journal of Clinical Oncology, 42(15), 1738–1744.





As shown in table 2, both OS and CBR values were in line or higher than those reported in the treatment arm of the ASCENT study for TNBC patients treated with Phase 3 formulation of Bria-IMT regimen but were almost 2 times higher than those shown in the TPC comparator arm.

Table 3: Median overall survival (OS), and clinical benefit rate (CBR) in HR+/HER2- patients treated with the Bria-IMT (Phase 3 formulation) compared with pivotal Phase 3 TROPiCS-022 study results (SG or Chemo in Hormone Receptor +/HER2- MBC)



Trial (Cohort) Age

(Median,

Range) Prior

Therapies

(Median) Prior

ADC/CPI

(%) CNS

Mets OS

(Median,

Months) CBR (%) HR+/HER2-

Bria-IMT (Phase 3

Formulation) 62 (44-80) 6 (2-13) 17/2 1 17.3 60 % TROPiCS (SG) 57 (49-65) 3 None

Listed None

Listed 14.4 34% TROPiCS (Chemo) 55 (48-63) 3 None

Listed None

Listed 11.2 22%

2Rugo, H. S., et al. The Lancet, 402(10411), 1423–1433.





As shown in table 3, both OS and CBR values for patients treated with Phase 3 formulation of the Bria-IMT regimen were higher than those reported in both arms of the TROPICS study.

Favorable tolerability profile: Bria-IMT was well-tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuations. 22% of patients are still in active survival follow up with one patient remaining on study now for over 18 months.

The efficacy data and favorable safety profile of the Phase 3 formulation support the continued evaluation of Bria-IMT in BriaCell’s ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial (NCT06072612), which compares Bria-IMT to the treatment of physician’s choice. The ongoing patient subset analysis in this trial aims to identify the patients who may derive the greatest benefit from Bria-IMT treatment.

Poster Title: Trial in progress: A study of Bria-OTS™ cellular immunotherapy in metastatic recurrent breast cancer

Session Date and Time: June 2, 2025

Abstract Number for Publication: TPS1136

Poster Board Number: 107a

Session Type and Title: Poster Session – Breast Cancer—Metastatic

In a dose-escalation Phase 1/2 study, heavily pre-treated MBC patients received Bria-OTS monotherapy (single agent Bria-OTS cells only). The Phase 1 segment enrolled and treated 3 patients with the first patient achieving a confirmed resolution of a breast cancer lung metastasis and remaining on study with single agent Bria-OTS. Following successful completion of safety evaluations, BriaCell has initiated the combination cohort dosing the first patient with Bria-OTS plus checkpoint inhibitor (CPI).

Publish-Only Abstract Title: Impact of HLA Matching on Clinical Outcomes in a Phase 2 Trial of Bria-IMT Plus Anti PD1 in Advanced Breast Cancer

Following the presentations, copies of the presentations will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

