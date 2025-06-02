Repeat: EAT & BEYOND ANNOUNCES PROPOSED NAME CHANGE AND UPDATED INVESTMENT POLICY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) (“Eat & Beyond” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it is proposing a name change and an expansion of its Investment Policy to reflect a change in strategic focus.

Proposed Name Change

Subject to shareholder approval, the Company intends to change its name from “Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc.” to “Digital Asset Technologies Inc.”. The proposed name change is intended to represent the Company’s forward-looking focus on emerging digital and blockchain technologies, while maintaining its core mission of investing in innovative and impactful businesses.

Concurrently with the completion of the proposed name change, the Company’s trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to change to “DATT”. Further details regarding the name change – including the effective date, new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company’s common shares, and the date on which trading will begin under the new ticker symbol – will be provided in a subsequent news release.

“The proposed name change marks a meaningful step in the Company’s continued evolution," said Young Bann, CEO of Eat & Beyond. "The proposed transition to Digital Asset Technologies Inc. reflects our expanded focus on digital innovation, including blockchain technologies and responsible AI solutions. We believe this new identity better represents the direction of the Company and our broader investment objectives."

The Company believes that the new name aligns with its updated Investment Policy and long-term strategy to build a diversified portfolio of companies operating at the forefront of emerging technologies. While the Company will continue to support its legacy investments in the food tech and sustainability sectors, it is now placing increased emphasis on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure, asset tokenization, and ethically grounded AI applications.

Updates to Investment Policy

The Company has historically focused on investments in the food technology and sustainability sectors. These investments form a key part of the Company’s foundation and will remain in place going forward.

To complement its existing portfolio, the Company pleased to announce that it has amended and updated its Investment Policy to include a focus on blockchain and related technologies. This includes investments in:

Real-World Asset Tokenization: Projects that use blockchain to digitally represent physical or traditional assets.

Decentralized Infrastructure: Technologies supporting open, distributed systems.

Advanced Trading Analytics: Tools and platforms that support improved data analysis and decision-making in financial markets.

The Company’s updated investment strategy focuses on supporting ventures that advance innovation in AI, Blockchain, Web3, Fintech, and the broader Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sectors. It aims to invest in technologies that demonstrate solid technical foundations, adhere to ethical practices, incorporate user-focused design, and offer potential long-term societal benefits. The Company intends to support solutions that contribute to the development of digital infrastructure, financial systems, decentralized platforms, and intelligent technologies.

The Company is committed to identifying ventures that combine technological advancement with practical, real-world impact. The Company targets both early-stage and growth-stage investments and seeks to provide the capital and strategic support needed for these companies to succeed in a rapidly changing technology landscape.

To view the Company’s updated Investment Policy, please visit its website at www.eatandbeyond.com .

The proposed name change and amended Investment Policy are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Company’s shareholders.

About Eat & Beyond

Eat & Beyond (CSE: EATS) is a publicly traded investment issuer that identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech, sustainability and technology. Led by a team of industry experts, Eat & Beyond provides retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food, sustainability and technology sectors. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Liquidlink AI Corp., the Company has entered the blockchain technology sector with a focus on real-world asset tokenization, decentralized infrastructure, and advanced trading analytics.

Learn more: www.eatandbeyond.com

For further information: For further information, please contact Young Bann, CEO, young@purposeesg.com.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, “subject to”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, current and future investments, the proposed name change, the updated Investment Policy, and the Company’s ability to obtain the necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals in connection with the proposed name change and updated Investment Policy. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, but the actual results may be materially different from any future expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the equity markets generally and a failure to obtain the necessary approvals from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

