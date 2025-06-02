IN8bio Presents Positive Phase 1 Data of INB-200 in Newly Diagnosed GBM Demonstrating Prolonged Progression-Free Survival

Repeated doses of INB-200 demonstrate extended median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 16.1 months, more than double the expected 6.9 months typically observed with the standard-of-care (SOC) Stupp protocol





INB-200 is well-tolerated, showing no serious toxicities beyond those typically observed with chemotherapy. Importantly no cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) was observed





Median PFS in patients receiving multiple doses of INB-200 exceeds the historical median overall survival (mOS) of 14.6 months with the SOC Stupp protocol; notably, four patients remain alive and progression free for a median of over two years



NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new long-term clinical data from its fully enrolled Phase 1 trial of INB-200 in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The data were presented in an oral session on May 30th at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

“Half of the patients who received multiple doses remained progression free for greater than a year and a half, demonstrating functional recoveries, with several patients also having the ability to return to work. No new relapses have been reported since the last clinical update in October 2024” stated Burt Nabors, M.D., Division Director, Neuro-Oncology at the Heersink School of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Principal Investigator of the study. “These early data highlight the potential of repeated intracranial dosing of IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cells to extend mPFS in GBM, including in patients with chemotherapy-resistant tumors.”

The Phase 1 results of INB-200 demonstrate that repeated dosing of IN8bio’s proprietary Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (DRI) – which utilizes genetically modified gamma-delta T cells delivered directly into the brain – in combination with SOC maintenance chemotherapy (temozolomide), led to an mPFS of 16.1 months. This represents an improvement of more than double (+9.2 months or +132.6%) the historical mPFS of 6.9 months under the SOC Stupp protocol. These mPFS results have already surpassed the historical mOS of 14.6 months associated with the SOC Stupp protocol alone. By comparison, a 2 to 3 month improvement in mPFS has historically been considered as clinically significant and the bar for approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Importantly, no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), CRS, or ICANS have been observed among patients treated with INB-200 (n=13). The majority of adverse events were Grade 1-2 and consistent with those typically associated with radiation and temozolomide. No treatment-related deaths have occurred.

Highlights from the Clinical Data as of May 31, 2025:

INB-200

Four patients (40%) who received repeated doses of INB-200 remain alive and progression free for a median of over two years, with three returning to work

No additional relapses were observed since the last data update on October 18, 2024

Among patients who received multiple doses of INB-200, mPFS reached 16.1 months, compared to 6.9 months with SOC and 8.3 months for patients who received only a single dose of INB-200

Repeat dosing demonstrated no additional safety risks, with most side effects being mild and attributable to the SOC therapy

50% of patients receiving repeated doses remained progression-free >18 months versus 0% of patients who received a single dose





INB-400

Data from our Phase 2 clinical trial of INB-400 in patients with newly diagnosed GBM, including three additional clinical sites, also show encouraging preliminary results: current mPFS is at 10.8 months. Additional updates expected late 2025





“Our goal is to achieve deeper responses and eliminate more cancer cells to ultimately extend the time patients can remain progression free and alive,” stated William Ho, CEO and cofounder of IN8bio. “The data presented at ASCO by Dr. Nabors speaks to the potential of IN8bio’s gamma-delta T cells to provide a game-changing immunotherapy for this dire and life-threatening cancer. We believe that INB-200 represents a novel direction in therapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers like GBM. The complete data from our Phase 1 trial and supporting data from our Phase 2 trial represent the first time a gamma-delta T cell therapy has shown the potential to extend mPFS beyond historical benchmarks.”

IN8bio’s approach delivers gamma-delta T cells directly to the tumor cavity after surgery, applying sustained immune pressure to eliminate residual cancer cells. The Company’s DRI technology is designed to treat newly diagnosed GBM by harnessing the natural tumor-targeting power of gamma-delta T cells and the sensitizing effects of chemotherapy. This approach aims to eliminate the chemo-resistant cancer and stem cells that often survive SOC treatment and can lead to relapse.

(1) Historical reported mPFS and mOS from Stupp Protocol (surgery, radiotherapy plus maintenance temozolomide); doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa043330

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell-based immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The company's lead program, INB-100, is focused on acute myeloid leukemia evaluating haplo-matched allogeneic γδ T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI γδ T cells, in combination with standard of care, for glioblastoma in its INB-200 and 400 programs, and advancing novel γδ T cell engagers for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

