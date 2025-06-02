BridgeBio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami, FL on Monday, June 9 at 8:40 am ET.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation during the fireside chat, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , and YouTube .

