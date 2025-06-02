In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Pharma And Biotech Crm Software Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

In particular, the pharma and biotech CRM software market size has expanded rapidly. It would grow from $7.39 billion in 2024 to $8.76 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. Various factors contribute to the growth in the historic period. Our significant findings point towards a shift towards a customer-centric approach, expanded sales and marketing channels, and an increased need for efficiency and productivity. Moreover, focus on intensified customer experience and increasing demand for data analytics have contributed to the past growth of this market.

What Are The Projections For The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

Looking ahead, the pharma and biotech CRM software market size is anticipated to enjoy a further spurt. It is predicted to grow to $17.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be credited to an emphasis on AI-powered customer insight, soaring virtual engagement solutions, synergy with the healthcare ecosystem, and heightened data security measures. Furthermore, significant trends projected include AI-powered customer insights, predictive analytics for healthcare providers, patient-centric approach, and a focus on digital marketing.

What Factors Are Pushing The Growth Of The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

The potential market growth is closely tied to Personalized Medicine. The need for which is expected to propel growth for years to come. Personalized Medicine customizes healthcare decisions and treatments based on a patient's genetic makeup, environmental factors, and lifestyle. Rising cancer rates and an upward trend in chronic diseases help the demand for personalized medicine sky-rocket. Such a demand necessitates the use of pharma and biotech CRM software to efficiently manage patient data, track treatment outcomes, and facilitate personalized healthcare delivery.

Are Major Companies Ready For The Next Phase Of Innovation In Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

Major companies operating in the market include Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., and others. They are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence AI and machine learning capabilities into their platforms. Such an AI-powered personalized engagement platform caters to the growing demand for tailored customer relationship management tools specific to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. This enables companies to present targeted and relevant messaging to healthcare professionals HCPs, patients, and other stakeholders.

How Is The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market Segmented?

The market is fragmented dominated by sectors such as:

1. By Technology: Artificial Intelligence Customer Relationship Management CRM, Conventional Customer Relationship Management CRM

2. By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3. By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise SMEs

4. By Industry: Pharmaceuticals, Biotech

Which Regions Are Leading In The Pharma And Biotech CRM Software Market?

North America was the largest region in this market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

