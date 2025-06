CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) Shareholder Update 6/2/2025

Katy, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Specialty Renewable and Hydrocarbon Motor Fuels, today announces to its investors and future investors the Company remains on track to produce annual revenues between $8MM-$10MM. The Company’s sales remain strong through Q2 2025, and sales volumes continue to track in line with those of 2024.

The Company continues to collaborate with “Third-Party Data Providers” to accurately display CWPE Trade Data, Financials, Disclosures, and News in their systems. If you find a website/data provider that does not reflect accurate information and differs from the below OTC Markets links, please send us an email, and we will reach out to the provider for corrections.

The Company continues to seek equity to execute its short- and long-term growth plan. The Company’s ultimate goal is to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Additional accurate information about the Company can be found on the OTC Markets website at the following links and on the EDGAR filing website provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission:

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp, a Texas corporation, began operations in 2011. CW Petroleum Corp, a Wyoming corporation, was incorporated in April 2018 and has acquired the Texas corporation as a wholly-owned subsidiary. CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a 92 Octane Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users. The EPA licenses the Company to create its proprietary gasoline blends. CW Petroleum Corp is licensed to distribute Diesel Fuel & Gasoline by the States of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California, Colorado, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the oil and gas markets, energy markets, and other markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate, or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Legal Disclaimer:

