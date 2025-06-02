ASU, Labcorp, and InStride announce first-of-its-kind diagnostics industry partnership that tackles critical healthcare workforce shortage

Partners expand healthcare training with the launch of the Cytology Master’s Program

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leading provider of strategic education and skilling solutions, has facilitated a unique partnership between Arizona State University’s College of Health Solutions and Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, to launch a Master of Science in Cytology. ASU’s online graduate program addresses the severe shortage of cytotechnologists—specialists essential to cancer detection and diagnostics. With only 19 training programs nationwide and declining certification exam participation, demand for these skilled professionals far exceeds supply. This program will provide accessible, high-quality training to help close that gap. The first cohort, comprised of Labcorp employees, started in January 2025.

"This collaboration exemplifies how universities can swiftly address industry workforce needs. In just six months, ASU partnered with Labcorp and InStride to launch an online clinical master’s program, tackling critical cytology workforce shortages. We aim to replicate this success across industries," said ASU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Howard .

From concept to collaboration

The idea for the program sparked at InStride’s annual IMPACT summit , where ASU and Labcorp leaders identified the urgent need for more trained cytotechnologists. The collaboration deepened through site visits to Labcorp’s comprehensive North Carolina laboratory facility, where ASU gained firsthand insight into the company’s workforce needs.

“That initial meeting of InStride, Labcorp, and ASU leaders was the beginning of great collaboration and problem-solving. That’s how real workforce impact happens—aligning corporate needs with academic expertise to create programs that matter,” said InStride CEO Craig Maloney.

The program combines ASU’s expertise in online education with hands-on clinical training, making high-quality cytology education available nationwide. Unlike traditional in-person programs concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest, this initiative broadens career opportunities in diagnostics and laboratory sciences by making the program available to students across the U.S. Future expansions will open enrollment beyond Labcorp employees and introduce undergraduate and certificate pathways in laboratory medicine.

This partnership gives companies like Labcorp access to a scalable, high-quality education solution that meets a pressing workforce need—while providing clinical lab professionals with a flexible pathway to advance their careers in a critical diagnostics field.

“Cytology is a key discipline in the screening and diagnosis of cancer and other conditions. Given the rapid advancement in diagnostics testing, including in cytology, Labcorp’s collaboration with ASU to create dynamic and innovative learning solutions in areas like cytology enables our employees to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge science,” said Jon Meltzer , senior vice president of esoteric business and diagnostics labs at Labcorp.

Discover how InStride partners with leading businesses and academic institutions to train the workforce of tomorrow at www.instride.com .

About InStride

InStride solves corporate talent challenges with strategic education and skilling solutions. By breaking down barriers to learning, fostering career growth aligned with organizational goals, and simplifying program management, InStride delivers lasting impact. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Labcorp, Adidas, and SSM Health, InStride drives meaningful social and business outcomes by providing access to life-changing education. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

Contact

Maryam Sohraby, Chief Marketing Officer, maryam.sohraby@instride.com, 908-461-0796

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.