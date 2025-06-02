Plum Wins Gold at the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors

Pre-Hire Assessment Provider Recognized for Redefining the Employee Journey Through Durable Skills Innovation

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary pre-hire assessment provider Plum is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of the Gold Technology Industry Disruptor at the 5th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Disruptors, a prestigious global recognition honoring companies and leaders who are challenging the status quo and driving meaningful transformation across industries.

Plum stood out among global innovators for redefining what it means to understand and nurture talent in the modern workforce. Built to transcend traditional pre-hire assessments, Plum equips organizations to prioritize durable soft skills – like adaptability, innovation and communication – that endure through economic shifts and technological disruptions. With insights grounded in I/O psychology and advanced behavioral data, Plum helps businesses unlock the full potential of their talent pools.

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “We’re honored to be recognized as a disruptor in the HR tech space. At Plum, we believe that every person deserves to be seen for what they’re capable of, not just what’s on their resume. This award affirms our commitment to putting durable skills at the center of talent decisions and delivering powerful insights that serve companies and the people who power them. It’s time to replace guesswork with clarity, and Plum is proud to lead that transformation.”

The Globee® Awards for Disruptors celebrate organizations, products, services and individuals introducing game-changing ideas, technologies and business models that reshape markets and deliver lasting impact. These awards recognize those who think boldly, act courageously and drive progress where it’s most needed. See the complete list of 2025 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/winners.

“The 2025 winners represent the spirit of disruption that’s shaping the future of business,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. “These innovators are not just responding to change—they are creating it.”

To learn more about Plum, visit https://www.plum.io.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business), Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

About Plum

Dive into a fresh take on talent strategy with Plum, the durable skills company. Plum’s robust talent assessment helps companies harness the lasting impact of the core competencies that matter. By focusing on durable soft skills, Plum transforms companies into skills-based organizations, allowing them to make better talent decisions for today and the evolving demands of tomorrow. Plum’s insights enrich the entire talent lifecycle, from recruitment to employee development, providing a deeper understanding of candidates and current teams. To boost hiring precision and extend employee tenure, visit www.plum.io to get started.





