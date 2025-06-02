ClarityCut AI Launches to Revolutionize Video Editing with AI-Powered Simplicity

SEATTLE, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CLEANZONE HVAC LLC proudly announces the official launch of ClarityCut AI, a cutting-edge video editing platform designed to empower creators through the speed and precision of artificial intelligence. The platform aims to make professional video editing accessible to all — from solo entrepreneurs and educators to enterprise-level marketing teams.

In an era where video is the dominant medium of communication and engagement, ClarityCut AI stands out by offering automated editing workflows, smart branding capabilities, and intelligent media enhancement — all without requiring prior technical expertise. The launch of ClarityCut AI marks a pivotal moment for digital storytelling and branded content production.

Edit Less. Create More.

ClarityCut AI leverages advanced machine learning models to automatically detect and remove silences, filler words, repetition, and mistakes — producing seamless edits that save hours of manual labor. With support for subtitle generation in more than 50 languages, creators can expand their reach globally without needing separate translation tools.

The platform also intelligently recommends B-roll footage based on the spoken context of the video, helping enrich storytelling with relevant visual support. Sound processing includes dynamic range balancing, noise reduction, and background music integration.

Branding Without Boundaries

ClarityCut AI includes a suite of powerful customization tools, allowing users to build and apply visual identity templates across all content. With custom logos, brand colors, text overlays, and font styling, every video aligns with the creator’s or company’s unique brand guidelines.

This feature is particularly useful for agencies, educators, and organizations managing multiple campaigns or client portfolios.

Streamlined Workflow for Rapid Production

Users can begin by uploading their raw footage and selecting from pre-configured editing profiles or customizing their own. The AI takes care of the rest — from trimming and structuring the video to optimizing output for different social platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Thanks to real-time rendering and fast cloud processing, even large video files are returned within minutes — empowering creators to publish frequently and at scale.

What Creators Are Saying

“ClarityCut helped me reduce my video editing time to just 15 minutes per video. It’s the first tool that actually feels like a teammate rather than just software.” — Sarah Johnson, YouTube Shorts creator

“We’ve tried numerous tools, but none of them come close to the flexibility and consistency ClarityCut provides. It’s become an essential part of our client content strategy.” — Mark Williams, Founder of Visionary Media

Flexible Plans Built for Growth

Free Plan

- 5 videos/month

- Basic AI editing

- SD exports with watermark

Pro Plan – $29/month

- Unlimited videos

- Full HD & 4K export

- Custom branding

- No watermark

- Priority support

Studio Plan – $99/month

- Everything in Pro

- Team collaboration

- API access

- Custom templates

- Dedicated support

About ClarityCut AI

ClarityCut AI is developed by CLEANZONE HVAC LLC, headquartered in Washington, USA. The company is committed to building intelligent tools that empower the next generation of digital creators, educators, and businesses. With a focus on speed, simplicity, and storytelling, ClarityCut AI transforms raw footage into publish-ready content with just a few clicks.

Contact Information

Website: https://claritycut.ai

Email: carina@claritycut.ai

ClarityCut AI — AI video editing that works as hard as you do.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79688d76-e3d6-4868-90ba-205660ad1035

ClarityCut AI Interface A sample AI-generated portrait displayed in the ClarityCut AI interface, illustrating creative content generation capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.