Chuck E. Cheese Partners with The Toy Foundation™ to Celebrate International Day of Play

Family entertainment leader to offer free active play all day at participating locations June 11

IRVING, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment fun center, is celebrating the power of play by partnering with The Toy Foundation™, which delivers play to millions of children when they need it most, for International Day of Play on June 11 with free active play all day and fundraisers.

The partnership comes as the United Nations marks the second annual International Day of Play, established in 2024 to champion and protect every child’s right to play as outlined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

On June 11, participating Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in the U.S., Canada, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Trinidad & Tobago will offer free active play all day for all children under 56 inches tall in its new Adventure Zones, which include Trampoline Zones and Superhero Playground attractions, where available, with coupon found at www.chuckecheese.com/dayofplay .

Throughout the month of June, more than 400 Chuck E. Cheese locations across the U.S. and Canada will support The Toy Foundation’s mission to deliver brand-new toys and play opportunities to children in need through a two-part fundraising campaign:

A national fundraiser, June 9-12: Chuck E. Cheese will donate 20% of sales from guests who mention The Toy Foundation at the checkout in-store.

A Round it Up campaign June 1-30: Guests will have the option to round up their purchase by donating $1, $3 or $5 in-store or online.

“At Chuck E. Cheese, we’ve built our legacy on creating fun, memorable play experiences for families for nearly 50 years,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. “Our partnership with The Toy Foundation™ extends our mission beyond our Fun Centers, and into communities where the power of play can truly transform lives. We believe Chuck E. Cheese is how the world celebrates childhood, and every child deserves the opportunity to play, learn and grow in a safe, supportive environment.”

Proceeds from the fundraisers will help expand the reach and impact of The Toy Foundation™, which brings toys, games and play opportunities to children in hospitals, underserved communities and in crisis situations following natural or humanitarian disasters around the world.

“By partnering with Chuck E. Cheese to celebrate International Day of Play, The Toy Foundation™ can bring the power of play to even more children in need,” said Pamela Mastrota, executive director of The Toy Foundation. “Their commitment to joyful play experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the vital benefits of play to children facing life’s most difficult circumstances.”

For more information about Chuck E. Cheese’s partnership with The Toy Foundation™ and International Day of Play activities, visit www.chuckecheese.com/dayofplay.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 47 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

The Toy Foundation™ (TTF) is the philanthropic arm of The Toy Association and the toy industry. Its mission is to serve children in need by providing joy and comfort through the experience of toys and play. TTF delivers the benefits of play to children through strategic grantmaking, toy donations, and impactful programs like The Toy Chest and Play Fund. Through industry-wide engagement and strategic partnerships, TTF serves as a unifying force for collective philanthropy to benefit all children in need. For more information, visit toyfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Chuck E. Cheese

Kendra Byrd

Kendra@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

The Toy Foundation

Kristin Morency Goldman

kmorency@toyassociation.org

646.454.5582

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b737ba6-b696-4cc5-ad3a-64dc2c5a85aa

Adventure Zone Active Play at Chuck E. Cheese Kids enjoy active play in the Adventure Zone at Chuck E. Cheese

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.