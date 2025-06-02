RBC iShares Expands iShares Core Offering with Launch of New ETFs

TORONTO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expands its iShares Core exchange traded fund (ETF) lineup with the launch of two iShares ETFs (each an ‘iShares Fund’ and collectively, the ‘iShares Funds’).

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF (XTOT) will provide investors with broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, covering large-, mid-, small-, and micro-capitalized companies. The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF will also be available in a U.S.-dollar denominated class (XTOT.U).

“We are pleased to expand our suite of low-cost, diversified core ETFs with the addition of the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF. This new ETF offers investors a convenient way to access broad-based exposure to the total U.S. equity market, making investing in global markets easier and more affordable for Canadians,” said Steven Leong, Head of Product at BlackRock Canada.

The iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF (XSMB) will provide investors with exposure to a broadly diversified range of Canadian domiciled bonds with maturities between 1 and 10 years, which may include any or all of federal, provincial, corporate (including certain qualifying asset-backed securities) and municipal bonds.

“Canadians continue to embrace fixed income ETFs as efficient tools for building resilient, well-diversified portfolios. With this launch, we are excited to provide access to a broad portfolio of Canadian government and corporate bonds with 10 years remaining to maturity or less. This exposure allows investors to generate income while offering a source of portfolio stabilization amid volatility,” added Mr. Leong.

The iShares Funds are listed in the table below and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today; the iShares Funds are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock Canada), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc.

Fund Name Ticker Annual

Management

Fee1 iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market Index ETF XTOT,

XTOT.U 0.07%2 iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF XSMB 0.15%



RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

For more information about RBC iShares, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com

1 As an annualized percentage of the iShares Fund’s daily net asset value. 2 If applicable, BlackRock Canada or an affiliate is entitled to receive a fee for acting as manager of each iShares ETF in which this iShares Fund may invest (an “underlying product fee” and together with the management fee payable to BlackRock Canada, the “total annual fee”). As the underlying product fees are embedded in the market value of the iShares ETFs in which this iShares Fund may invest, any underlying product fees are borne indirectly by this iShares Fund. BlackRock Canada will adjust the management fee payable to it by this iShares Fund to ensure that the total annual fees paid directly or indirectly to BlackRock Canada and its affiliates by this iShares Fund will not exceed the percentage of the NAV set out above. The total annual fee is exclusive of HST. Any underlying product fees borne indirectly by this iShares Fund are calculated and accrued daily and are paid not less than annually.

