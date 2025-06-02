Curevo Enrolls First Participants in Phase 2 Extension Trial

Trial targets enrollment of 640 participants aged 50 and over to receive amezosvatein or Shingrix®

SEATTLE, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curevo Vaccine (Curevo), a privately-held clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing varicella zoster virus (VZV) vaccines with improved tolerability, today announces the enrollment of the first patients in a Phase 2 extension trial of its investigational shingles vaccine, amezosvatein.

“I’m so proud of the Curevo team’s drive to get amezosvatein to people looking for a shingles vaccine alternative,” stated Dr. Guy De La Rosa, Chief Medical Officer for Curevo. “We are also proud to be working with a great collection of clinical trial sites, whose excitement for this trial and the overall potential of amezosvatein is gratifying.”

“To enroll our first patients just over two months after announcing our $110 million Series B round demonstrates the Curevo team’s ability to execute quickly,” added George Simeon, Curevo’s CEO.

The Phase 2 extension includes the key population of adults over age 70, targeting randomization of 640 participants to receive amezosvatein or Shingrix®, the currently approved shingles vaccine. Endpoints in the trial include immunogenicity, reactogenicity, and safety. This extension of Curevo’s existing successful Phase 2 program was designed based upon feedback from regulators and other stakeholders to finalize dose selection ahead of the Phase 3 program and is intended to position the company for clinical, strategic, and regulatory success.

About amezosvatein

Amezosvatein is the assigned non-proprietary name for CRV-101, a non-mRNA adjuvanted subunit vaccine under investigation by Curevo. Amezosvatein uses a subunit protein antigen called glycoprotein ‘E’ (gE). Targeting the gE antigen is proven to elicit a long-term, protective immune response to prevent shingles. Amezosvatein uses an adjuvant targeting the TLR4 pathway to boost the immune response to the gE antigen. Amezosvatein was engineered to have a best-in-class tolerability and safety profile in addition to manufacturing advantages to improve vaccine accessibility.

About Curevo

Curevo is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company based near Seattle dedicated to reducing the burden of infectious disease by developing vaccines with improved tolerability and accessibility. Curevo’s lead product is amezosvatein, a non-mRNA adjuvanted sub-unit vaccine to prevent shingles, a serious medical condition involving a painful, blistering skin rash where 10-18% of people also develop serious, long-lasting nerve pain. For more information visit https://curevovaccine.com/.

Shingrix® is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline, PLC.

