Global Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Market Forecast To Reach $1.91 Billion By 2029 With 7.0% Annual Growth

According to the report, the flexible AC transmission system FACTS market has shown robust growth in recent years. It is estimated to surge from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. This growth in the historic period is largely driven by factors such as grid reliability concerns, aging power infrastructure, electricity market deregulation, transmission line congestion, and the global expansion of high-voltage networks.

Where Is The Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Market Headed In The Future?

In terms of future projections, the FACTS market is expected to continue its strong growth trend. It is estimated to reach $1.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. This anticipated growth can be accredited to the increased penetration of electric vehicles, resilience of grid against natural disasters, transition to renewable energy, cybersecurity concerns, and the rise of decentralized energy generation. More importantly, the expansion of grid infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth of the FACTS market. The grid infrastructure, composed of power plants, power lines, and power substations, employs FACTS to escalate transmission line capacity and to enhance the stability of the system by decreasing a power line's transfer reactance.

What's Fueling The Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Market Growth?

Moreover, major trends in the future are set to shape the FACTS market. These include multi-terminal HVDC systems, integration of energy storage, energy efficiency and conservation, voltage source converters VSC in facts, next-generation facts technologies, and integration of advanced power electronics.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Market?

Key industry players influencing the flexible AC transmission system FACTS market include ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited. More importantly, the most significant trend among these companies is to focus on partnerships—this strategy helps not only in sustaining their market positions but also in expediting technological advancements, reducing costs, mitigating risks, and facilitating a more rapid and efficient implementation of these systems in the power grid infrastructure.

How Is The Market Of The Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Segmented?

The market study further offers a detailed classification of the FACTS market –

1 By Product: Static Synchronous Compensator STATCOM, Static Var Compensator SVC, Unified Power Flow Controllers UPFC, Thyristor Controlled Series Compensator TCSC

2 By Compensation Type: Shunt Compensation, Series Compensation, Combined Series-Shunt Compensation

3 By Functionality: Voltage Control, Network Stabilization, Transmission Capacity

4 By Application: Utilities, Renewables, Industrial, Railways, Other Applications

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Flexible AC Transmission System FACTS Market?

The market report also provides a regional overview of the sector. North America was the largest market for flexible AC transmission systems in 2024. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the industry during the forecast period.

