OSCE continues to promote green mobility through VI Cycling Marathon in Djizak

The OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) organized the VI Cycling Marathon for preschool children on 30 May 2025 in Djizak, marking another step in its ongoing efforts to promote environmental awareness, sustainable mobility and healthy lifestyles.

This annual initiative brought together 100 children and their families, highlighting the importance of early environmental education and active living.

“The Cycling Marathon takes place on the eve of International Children’s Day. This reminds us that we have to work against climate change now. We must not steal the right to a clean and safe environment from our children,” said Ambassador Antti Karttunen, Head of Office of PCUz.

Earlier this year, the PCUz donated 500 balance bicycles to preschool educational institutions in the Djizak region. In addition, instructors and educators were coached to provide cycling training in accordance with international practices, ensuring children develop essential motor and co-ordination skills through fun and safe eco-friendly activities.

By encouraging the use of green transport and raising awareness about environmental protection, the PCUz supports Uzbekistan’s transition to a green economy and promotes sustainable development values from an early age. This sixth edition of the cycling marathon follows successful events held in Tashkent, Samarkand, Khiva, Nukus and Namangan.

The marathon was opened jointly by Ambassador Karttunen; Sherzod Karimov, Deputy Minister of Preschool and School Education; and Akmal Savurbaev, Deputy Governor of the Djizak region.