OSCE Enhances Ammunition Safety Skills of Kyrgyz Defence Personnel through Study Visit to Austria

From 19 to 23 May 2025, four technical specialists from the Ministry of Defence of the Kyrgyz Republic took part in a study visit to Austria, focused on the use of mobile laboratory equipment for the chemical analysis of ammunition propellants. The visit was organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in co-operation with the Ministry of Defence of the Kyrgyz Republic and with the support of the Austrian Armed Forces.

During the visit, participants received both theoretical and hands-on training on operating Level 1 chemical laboratories equipped with QPAK (Qualitative Propellant Analysis Kit) systems, widely used by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence. They also visited the Division for Explosives, Materials, Petrols, Oils, and Lubricants (POL) Technology within the Defence Technology Agency of the Austrian Armed Forces Logistics School.

The programme included guided tours of specialized laboratories in explosives, chemicals, materials testing, and POL, where participants learned about testing procedures, safety protocols, and modern analytical tools. Daily practical exercises allowed participants to apply their knowledge and improve their technical competence in chemical testing of ammunition components.

This initiative builds on the OSCE’s earlier support to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Defence through the donation of QPAK equipment. With the newly acquired skills, Kyrgyz defence specialists are now better equipped to conduct safe and effective chemical testing of ammunition, contributing to improved stockpile management and enhanced national security.

The study visit is part of the OSCE’s ongoing efforts to support risk reduction and promote safe and secure ammunition storage practices in line with international standards.

**This initiative is part of an ongoing series of activities within the extra-budgetary project “Improvement of SALW and CA Life-Cycle Management Capacity of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic,” supported by Austria, France, Germany, Norway, and Switzerland.