Strengthening Personal Data Protection Across Kyrgyzstan: Over 1,000 Officials Trained with OSCE Support

The OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in close partnership with the State Agency for Personal Data Protection under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, has helped raise national awareness and improve institutional knowledge in the field of personal data protection.

Over the past three years, more than 1,000 public and municipal officials across the country have taken part in these efforts. Participants included representatives of local governments, district administrations, mayor’s offices, healthcare and education institutions, and school management bodies.

The training sessions focused on:

Understanding national laws on personal data protection

Learning practical methods for secure data management

Preventing data leaks and cyber threats

As Kyrgyzstan continues to expand digital services, protecting sensitive information has become more important than ever. The rise of cybercrime and digital fraud means that both institutions and citizens face greater risks. That’s why building the capacity of public officials to handle data responsibly is essential for protecting privacy, increasing trust in digital tools, and boosting the country’s digital resilience.

Participants also learned about:

The national Register of Personal Data Holders (developed with OSCE support)

Safe internet use and basic cyber hygiene

Privacy protection in public service delivery

Key elements of the draft Digital Code of the Kyrgyz Republic

Importantly, the initiative promoted inclusive participation — with more than 50% of trainees being women, reflecting the OSCE’s commitment to gender equality in all its capacity-building efforts.

This work forms part of the OSCE’s wider support to good governance, digital security, and the protection of individual rights in the Kyrgyz Republic.