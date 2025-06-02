MoonFox Data Releases New Report: Pop Mart’s Emotional Consumption Model Drives Global Expansion and Record Growth

The report reveals how Pop Mart, a pioneer in the pop toy industry, has leveraged emotional consumption and IP innovation to achieve record-breaking growth and global expansion in 2024 and 2025.

Shenzhen, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Shenzhen, China] – [June 1, 2025] – MoonFox Data, a leading provider of market intelligence and data analytics, today released its latest report, "Pop Mart Business Decoded: Measuring the Value of Emotional Consumption." The report reveals how Pop Mart, a pioneer in the pop toy industry, has leveraged emotional consumption and IP innovation to achieve record-breaking growth and global expansion in 2024 and 2025.

The year 2025 is undoubtedly a landmark year for Pop Mart. At the end of March, the company released financial results that drew wide attention across the industry: Pop Mart's 2024 revenue exceeded RMB 13 billion, a fivefold increase since its listing on the HKEX in 2020. Just before the Labor Day holiday, the Pop Mart app topped the U.S. App Store shopping chart for the first time, with American consumers queuing overnight to purchase new releases. Despite tariff pressures, its new products continued to see rapid growth overseas...

16 years after its founding, Pop Mart's ambition to "become a global super IP" is gradually materializing. What was once a trend-led toy store has transformed into a spiritual refuge for young people. So how exactly has Pop Mart captured the hearts of youth both in China and abroad? And what challenges lie ahead?

I. A Look Back: Repeated Comebacks in Brand Development





1. In the Early Stages, Focused Track and Model Innovation Drove Growth

Founded in 2010, Pop Mart began as an offline "trendy variety store" and struggled to survive amid the rise of e-commerce. In 2015, the founder drew inspiration from Japan's blind box trend and introduced the popular Hong Kong pop toy BabyMolly to the Chinese mainland market. Pop Mart also secured domestic distribution rights for Japan's Sonny Angel, successfully pivoting from a variety store to a curated pop toy store.

However, in the following year, the termination of several IP licensing agreements forced the company to pivot again. Pop Mart began aggressively seeking collaborations with original designers to acquire copyright partnerships. In 2016, it launched its own IP blind box product, the Molly Zodiac Series, which became a growth driver. At the time, Pop Mart's pop toy model of fast product rotation, bulk sales, and the blind box mechanism was a novelty that disrupted the traditional toy market. From then on, Pop Mart shifted from an offline retail distributor to an IP operator, with Molly becoming its signature icon.

2. After Going Public: Diversification to Break the Revenue Ceiling

Pop Mart entered the overseas market in 2018 and continued its steady revenue growth after its 2020 IPO. However, from 2020 to 2022, its gross profit margin declined continuously. By 2022, Pop Mart hit a growth bottleneck, with negative product reviews on social media indicating weakening consumer interest in blind boxes.

In 2022, Pop Mart's gross profit margin dropped by 4%, and operating profit fell by 49%. Domestically, revenue declined not only due to pandemic-related disruptions to offline store sales, but also because of a slump in online channel performance.

Table 1: Pop Mart Annual Revenue and Profit Changes (2018 - 2024)

Year Revenue Gross Profit Operating Profit Gross Profit Margin Revenue Growth Gross Profit Growth Operating Profit Growth 2018 0.51 billion 0.3 billion 0.13 billion 57.9 % 225 % 296 % 2951 % 2019 1.68 billion 1.09 billion 0.6 billion 64.8 % 227 % 266 % 348 % 2020 2.51 billion 1.59 billion 0.72 billion 63.4 % 49 % 46 % 20 % 2021 4.49 billion 2.76 billion 1.15 billion 61.4 % 79 % 73 % 60 % 2022 4.62 billion 2.65 billion 0.58 billion 57.5 % 3 % -4 % -49 % 2023 6.3 billion 3.86 billion 1.23 billion 61.3 % 36 % 46 % 111 % 2024 13.04 billion 8.71 billion 4.15 billion 66.8 % 107 % 125 % 238 %

Data Source: Company financial reports, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

Table 2: Pop Mart Annual Online and Offline Revenue Changes (2020 - 2024)

Year Online Channel Revenue YoY Offline Channel Revenue YoY 2020 0.95 billion 77 % 1.33 billion 35 % 2021 1.9 billion 100 % 2.14 billion 61 % 2022 1.92 billion 1 % 2.22 billion 4 % 2023 1.68 billion -12 % 3.85 billion 74 % 2024 4.15 billion 147 % 7.6 billion 97 %

Data Source: Company financial reports, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

In 2023, as offline economic activity rebounded, Pop Mart's diversified business strategy began to show results. Its commitment to deepening overseas markets and refining IP operations laid the foundation for a strong performance in both 2024 and 2025.

On one hand, the brand's overseas expansion has become a key secondary growth driver. While revenue from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas markets accounted for only 9.8% of total revenue in 2022, this proportion rose to 38.9% by 2024. Pop Mart has expanded its network of international concept stores across Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America, growing the total number of overseas stores to 130.

Table 3: Number of Pop Mart Physical Stores in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas (2020 - 2024)

Year Number of Stores Number of Robot Shops New Countries Entered Overseas Theme Stores 2020 1 No statistics South Korea \ 2021 7 9 Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries \ 2022 43 120 UK, New Zealand, USA, Australia \ 2023 80 159 France, Malaysia, Thailand, Netherlands \ 2024 130 192 Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Italy, Spain Louvre Theme Store (Paris)

K-POP Theme Store (South Korea)

CRYBABY Theme Store (Thailand)

Data Source: Company financial reports, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

Table 4: Pop Mart's Revenue of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas (2021 - 2024)

2021 - 2024 Annual Revenue of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas Year Revenue Proportion Growth Rate 2021 1.9 4.10 % 156 % 2022 4.5 9.80 % 137 % 2023 10.7 16.90 % 138 % 2024 50.7 71.30 % 374 % 2021 - 2024 Revenue Breakdown by Channel of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas (RMB 100 million) Year Offline Channel Online Channel Wholesale & Other Channels 2021 0.1 0.4 1.4 2022 1.5 0.9 2.1 2023 6.4 1.6 2.7 2024 30.7 14.6 5.4 2024 Regional Revenue Distribution of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas (RMB 100 million) Region Revenue Proportion Growth Rate Southeast Asia 24 47.40 % 619 % East Asia & Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan 13.9 27.40 % 185 % North America 7.2 14.30 % 557 % Europe, Oceania & Others 5.5 10.90 % 311 %

Data Source: Company financial reports, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

On the other hand, the company has shifted its focus from pursuing rapid product launches and expanding the number of IPs to prioritizing IP quality. The period from 2020 to 2022 marked a critical phase of supply chain upgrades for Pop Mart, including greater supply chain flexibility, digital transformation of warehousing and logistics, the establishment of self-owned factories, and overseas warehouse construction, all of which laid a strong foundation for future growth. Around 2023, Pop Mart began transforming its overseas business model by bypassing intermediary distributors and transitioning to a DTC (Direct-to-consumer) approach. This shift significantly improved the company's ability to reach global consumers quickly. As a result, e-commerce revenue from overseas independent platforms surged in 2024.

Table 5: 2024 Pop Mart's Online Revenue in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Overseas Markets

Online Channel Revenue (RMB 1 million) Proportion Growth Rate Pop Mart Official Website 531 36.50 % 1246 % Shopee 324 22.30 % 656 % TikTok 262 18.00 % 5780 % Other Online Channels 338 23.20 % 389 %

Data Source: Company financial reports, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

II. Building Deeper Connections with Consumers: Accelerating IP Universe Development Through User Value Alignment

1. From the "Lipstick Effect" to a Lifestyle Brand: Cultivating Long-Term Consumption Habits

Pop Mart has mastered the art of the blind box model. Before the product launch, intensive marketing campaigns are carried out, with each figurine being given a complete backstory. However, the blind box purchasing model extends the time it takes for consumers to have their expectations met. The unboxing experience after purchase creates delayed gratification and a sense of emotional reward. Meanwhile, the inherent consumer instinct to collect or complete a series further drives repeat purchases. While the inclusion of "hidden" editions creates an illusion of "scarcity", adding perceived collectible value while stimulating consumer desire to purchase.

With low individual costs, intricate design, rapid product updates, and wide variety, consumers often become "loyal fans" without realizing it. Generation Z, who value emotional expression and self-exploration, are willing to pay for emotional fulfillment. Character-driven dolls and figurines have become tools for self-solace. Meanwhile, the use of social media further transforms blind boxes into a form of social currency. From celebrities and macro influencers to niche KOLs and even KOCs of WeChat Moments, posting about figurines, unboxing videos, and product swaps has spurred enthusiasm and imitation among fans.

Meanwhile, Pop Mart has deepened its IP development, expanding beyond toys into lifestyle products. For example, its original IP "HIRONO" features a rebellious child character whose lonely and aggrieved expressions still convey a defiant spirit, an image that has won over many fans. By 2025, the IP had evolved to its seventh generation, with related merchandise extending beyond blind boxes to include a wide range of products such as apparel, home goods, and digital accessories. In addition to blind boxes, "HIRONO" has expanded to apparel, home goods, and tech accessories. It also engages users emotionally through animated shorts, offline sculptures, and art exhibitions.

Table 6: Revenue Contribution of "HIRONO" IP

Revenue in 2024 Revenue Share Revenue in 2023 Revenue Share YoY Growth 0.73 billion 5.60 % 0.35 billion 5.60 % 106.9 %

Data Source: Company financial reports & public data, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

2. From Emotional Value to Cultural Identity: Brand Consumption as a Form of Self-Expression





In 2025, American consumers queued overnight for LABUBU from the classic IP "THE MONSTER", known for its mischievous grin and dark aesthetic, a sharp contrast to Pop Mart's other characters. Initially positioned as a "forest sprite", LABUBU saw modest success until a 2024 rebranding introduced plush-skinned vinyl dolls that went viral in Thailand and later gained traction in China.

Today, LABUBU is not only a crowd favorite at Pop Mart's themed parks but also a global "symbol of subculture". The character's sharp teeth, heterochromatic eyes, and dark style wrapped in soft textures challenge mainstream beauty standards, echoing youth subculture's desire to break norms. On global social media platforms, celebrities like LISA, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa have been seen with LABUBU dolls, while fans engage in remakes and cosplay to express individuality.

Table 7: Revenue Contribution of "THE MONSTER" IP

Revenue in 2024 Revenue Share Revenue in 2023 Revenue Share YoY Growth 3.04 billion 23.30 % 0.37 billion 5.80 % 726.6 %

Data Source: Company financial reports & public data, compiled by MoonFox Research Institute.

Through diversified operations and refined strategies, Pop Mart is steadily constructing an IP universe that meets consumer needs in socialization, emotional expression, and self-identity.

Its in-house IP operations are now more finely segmented by target audience and product type, with distinct strategies for blockbuster development. For high-end consumers and international markets, Pop Mart strengthens its collaborations with cultural IPs across various fields, collaborating with cultural IPs, such as Chinese intangible heritage artists and British pop artists, producing limited editions (primarily under the MEGA line) that emphasize collectability and cultural expression. For mass-market consumers, collaborations between original IPs and fast fashion, coffee and beverage brands, and anime/gaming franchises have become routine, integrating Pop Mart products into daily life. Overseas, store design increasingly incorporates local cultural elements, offering immersive experiences, such as Korea's K-POP theme store and France's Louvre theme store, and launching regional co-branded limited editions to lower the threshold for cross-cultural interaction among consumers from different regions.

On the operational front, the growth of figurine revenues has slowed in recent years. To adapt, the company has launched new product lines, including Molly Beans, plush toys, and the MEGA series. In 2024, plush and MEGA categories accounted for 35% of revenue and showed rapid growth, now forming a major revenue pillar. In physical retail, Pop Mart is expanding from pure retail to experiential offerings. Beyond traditional stores and vending machines, more themed parks, pop-up stores, and curated art exhibitions are being introduced to enhance customer engagement.

III. Cracks beneath the Billion-RMB Myth





The booming pop toy industry is becoming increasingly competitive, with multiple players racing to innovate on both product and concept. As consumer aesthetics continue to evolve, this intensifies pressure on leading brands. TOPTOY, a pop toy chain under MINISO founded in 2020, has rapidly expanded into lower-tier cities with its more affordable pricing and iconic IP offerings. By the end of 2024, TOPTOY had opened 276 retail stores nationwide, generating over RMB 980 million in annual revenue. Meanwhile, classic international IPs are enjoying a resurgence in the Chinese market. In 2024, merchandise related to Harry Potter, the Disney 100th Anniversary, and Chiikawa surged in popularity, posing a growing challenge for the breakout success of original IPs. Backed by this trend, MINISO has leveraged the influence of established IPs to drive both revenue and brand recognition. The 2024 financial report shows the total revenues exceeding RMB 17 billion, a 22.8% YoY increase.

Turning the lens back to Pop Mart itself, managing the lifecycle of original IPs, and the handoff between older and newer IPs, remains a critical challenge for pop toy companies to build their "super IPs". Pop Mart has been launching original IPs for over a decade. Iconic characters such as Molly, LABUBU, and THE MONSTER have recently reignited consumer interest through new product categories and refreshed designs. At the same time, many emerging IPs have gained visibility and emotional resonance with post-2000s and even younger generations. As Pop Mart's portfolio of original IPs continues to expand, more of these properties will face the challenge of prolonged life cycles in the future. Maintaining innovation and consistently creating hit products that resonate with the evolving preferences of young consumers will become a long-term challenge for the brand's development.

Overall, Pop Mart has successfully pioneered a business model that monetizes emotional value, anchoring its revenue growth in rich content and cultural significance. Its strong in-house production capabilities and DTC strategy have accelerated its reach among global consumers. While recent revenue surges are not a fleeting phenomenon, they do not come without risk. Looking ahead, Pop Mart must continue to enhance its content innovation capabilities to keep its IPs vibrant. Only by maintaining a careful balance between innovation and legacy, and between emotional appeal and cultural expression, can the brand sustain high growth and realize its long-term ambition of becoming a "super IP" powerhouse.

