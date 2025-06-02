ThermAI Announces Investment from Flux and Zelcore Co-Founder Daniel Keller

LONDON, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThermAI, the innovative decentralised compute and heat-recovery protocol, has announced a strategic investment from Daniel Keller, Co-Founder of Flux and the lead architect behind Zelcore. Keller’s backing will accelerate ThermAI’s mission to convert wasted GPU heat into home-heating and dual-yield blockchain rewards.



ThermAI’s custom hardware nodes run tasks ranging from AI inference to blockchain validation. Instead of expelling the resulting heat, each node’s integrated exchanger captures it and feeds it into domestic radiators or water systems. Node operators earn $THRM tokens for both their compute contributions and the thermal energy they supply, aligning environmental impact with economic incentive.

“ThermAI is tackling one of Web3’s biggest blind spots: what to do with all the energy waste,” said Keller. “By pairing decentralised computing with heat reclamation, they’re not just improving efficiency, they’re redefining how infrastructure can serve people and the planet.”

“Having Daniel on board is a game-changer,” commented ThermAI Founder Christopher Smart. “His expertise in scaling decentralised networks and building user-friendly Web3 tooling will be invaluable as we roll out our pilot in social housing and ramp towards global deployment.”

With over 11,000 community-run nodes already active in the decentralised infrastructure network Cofounded by Keller, ThermAI gains an unrivalled springboard for its green technology. This extensive footprint of existing nodes not only demonstrates the viability of distributed compute but also provides an immediate channel for ThermAI to deploy its heat-recovery hardware at scale. By integrating with this mature network, ThermAI can fast-track global adoption through its dual-yield model, bringing Web3 and blockchain benefits directly into people’s homes, lowering barriers to entry and showcasing real-world value from day one.

“Innovation often happens at the intersection of old and new,” Keller added. “ThermAI brings cutting-edge compute to the home, proving that decentralised infrastructure can deliver direct, tangible benefits.”

Keller’s investment will assist in the development of both ThermAI’s hardware and software, building towards the five-home social-housing installation set for Q3 2025. The success of his DePIN network, Flux, makes him the perfect addition to the ThermAI investment table, and his advisory on the development of the project will play a crucial role in the growth, development and success of ThermAI.

For more information on ThermAI and the upcoming $THRM private token sale (2–4 June 2025), visit thermai.uk .

Media Contact:

Oliver Mills

Head of Comms

ollie@thermai.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9403b525-3097-4a89-8eed-1cd52af68d3e

