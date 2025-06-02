In-Depth Analysis of Global Construction Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast 2025–2034

Construction Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The promising rise in the value of the global construction market industry is set to continue, with the sector set to grow from $16152.39 billion in 2024 to $17045.95 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. This promising growth surge aligns with the observations noted in the 'Construction Global Market Report 2025.' The Business Research Company's latest report explores market drivers, trends and provides valuable insights from a regional standpoint, along with dependable market sizing and forecasts through 2034.

Where Is The Construction Market Headed In The Future?

The historical period has seen robust growth, largely attributed to the increase in infrastructure development, the surge in renovation activities, rapid growth in the elderly population, and a rise in domestic manufacturing. Further growth is on the horizon, with the market expected to grow to $21260.28 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The primary drivers for this are rising urbanization, increasing population growth, government support, industrialization and the emergence of smart cities.

What's Fueling The Construction Market Growth?

Growth in urbanization is expected to be a key driver of the construction market, with the process of growth and expansion of cities, typically accompanying population migration from rural to urban areas, playing a vital role. This is because construction enables urbanization by providing the necessary infrastructure and buildings needed to accommodate a growing urban population and support economic development in urban centers.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Construction Market?

Key industry players contributing to the overall market growth include China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd, China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Group Ltd, Vinci S.A., Grupo ACS, Lennar Corporation, D.R. Horton, Inc. These companies have made significant strides in the market by fostering innovation and enhancing efficiency in project delivery.

What Trends Are Emerging In The Construction Market?

Emerging trends in the construction market show that major companies are focusing on innovative technologies like automation to enhance project efficiency, reduce costs and secure a competitive edge in the market. An automated construction service center is a centralized platform that uses automation and technology to streamline and efficiently manage construction projects, including scheduling, resource allocation, and communication.

How Is The Market Of The Construction Segmented?

The construction market is broadly segmented into -

1 By Type Of Construction: Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, land planning and development

2 By Type Of Contractor: Large Contractor, Small Contractor

3 By End-Use Sector: Public, Private

Subsegments include:

1 By Buildings Construction: Residential Buildings, commercial buildings, Institutional Buildings, Industrial Buildings

2 By Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction: Highways and Roads, Bridges, Railways, Utilities and Infrastructure

3 By Specialty Trade Contractors: Electrical Contractors, Plumbing, Heating, and Air-Conditioning Contractors, Roofing Contractors, Flooring Contractors

4 By Land Planning and Development: Site Development, Land Subdivision, Urban Planning, Environmental Planning

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Construction Market?

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region for the construction market in 2024, with North America being the second-largest. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

