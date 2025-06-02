Leading Driver In The Applicant Tracking System Market 2025: Social Media's Influence On The Growth Of The Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Applicant Tracking System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Applicant Tracking System Market?

The robust market for Applicant Tracking Systems is expected to continue its climb, growing from $2.79 billion in 2024 to $2.99 billion in 2025, according to a global market report for 2025. This solidified growth is projected to continue with a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2%.

What Has Driven The Growth In The Applicant Tracking System Market Size In Recent Years?

The report states that the recent growth in the Applicant Tracking System market size can be attributed to advancements in automation technologies and an emphasis on creating more efficient recruitment processes that are compliant with global standards. A central component to this trend has been the development of integrated and scalable databases, which have greatly streamlined the recruitment process.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13225&type=smp

What Is The Significant Outlook And Market Size For The Applicant Tracking System Market?

The report forecasts the strong growth trajectory of the Applicant Tracking System market to maintain momentum in the coming years. It predicts that by 2029, the market size will have grown to $4.04 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/applicant-tracking-system-global-market-report

What Factors And Trends Will Contribute To The Growth In The Forecast Period?

The integration with HR software, the advent of mobile recruiting solutions, a renewed emphasis on diversity and inclusion, improved candidate experience, and data security and compliance were identified as factors contributing to the growth forecast for the next few years. Simultaneously, AI and machine learning, enhanced candidate experience, diversity, and inclusion-centric features, predictive analytics for recruitment, and HR software ecosystem integration were cited as key trends.

Which Key Force Drives The Upward Trend Of The Applicant Tracking System Market?

The applicant tracking system market's continuous growth is being propelled by the increasing number of job applicants worldwide. In turn, the growing popularity of Applicant Tracking Systems plays a large role in their increasing efficacy. These systems streamline the application process, make it faster and easier for job applicants to apply, and facilitate better communication between job applicants and recruiters.

Which Industry Giants Are Leading The Applicant Tracking System Market?

Key industry players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Workday Inc., Ultimate Kronos Group, Paycor HCM Inc., Bullhorn Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., iCIMS Inc., PeopleFluent Inc., Ceipal Corporation, Workable Technology Limited, BambooHR, SmartRecruiters Inc., Jobvite Inc., Lever, Trakstar Hire, Bullhorn Inc., ADR Inc., Silkroad Technology Inc., Greenhouse Software Inc., ClearCompany Inc., Hireku Inc., Symphony Talent LLC, TalentNest, and ATS OnDemand.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Applicant Tracking System Market?

The emergence of AI-powered application systems has been a significant development in the Applicant Tracking System market. These systems leverage artificial intelligence AI technology to create more efficient and user-friendly application processes – a trend that is expected to bolster overall market growth.

How Is The Applicant Tracking System Market Segmented?

The report segments the Applicant Tracking System market into various components, deployment modes, organization sizes, and vertical industries. These are:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs, Large Enterprises

4 By Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, Telecom And Information Technology IT, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare And Lifesciences, Energy And Utilities, Transportation And Logistics, Other Verticals

These markets are further broken down into the following subsegments:

1 By Software: Cloud-Based ATS, On-Premises ATS, Mobile ATS Solutions

2 By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services

What Are Key Regional Insights Into The Applicant Tracking System Market?

According to the report, North America was the largest Applicant Tracking System market region in 2024. However, the scope of the report covers further regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Manufacturing Execution System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/manufacturing-execution-system-global-market-report

Vehicle Security System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vehicle-security-system-global-market-report

Home Security System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-security-system-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.