From Little Rock to Fayetteville: Houzeo Enhances Homebuying with New Sharing Tool

Houzeo empowers Arkansas buyers to easily share their favorite homes with their closest connections.

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its legacy as America’s premier Real Estate Super App, Houzeo launches its advanced “Share Listing” tool in Arkansas. This innovative feature transforms property searches into a collaborative experience, empowering users to instantly share listings via email and leading social platforms like LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Choosing a home is a decision best made together. Arkansans browsing homes for sale in Benton or exploring diverse options statewide can now seamlessly engage friends, family, or real estate professionals. With a single tap, they can share listings and eliminate the hassle of copying and pasting links or switching between apps.How the "Share Listing" Feature Works:1. Email Sharing: Listings are sent when the home shopper enters the recipient's email and their name.2. Social Sharing: Post listings directly to top social media platforms with just one tap.3. Copy Link: Easily copy the listing URL to share via text, chat, or any other channel.Houzeo’s Flat Fee MLS Arkansas listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions. Arkansas homebuyers now have access to over 9,785 active listings through Houzeo’s expansive database. Combined with powerful features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent, Houzeo offers a streamlined, tech-forward approach to navigating Arkansas' housing market Buyers can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit their needs, book tours, and submit offers—all from their mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

