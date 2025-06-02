Future of Diabetes Care: Tubeless Insulin Pump Market to Reach $9.65B by 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Tubeless Insulin Pump Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The tubeless insulin pump market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately USD 9.65 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.74%. With rising demand for smarter and less invasive diabetes management solutions, the market is anticipated to hit USD 2.92 billion in 2024, underscoring the increasing preference for automated and user-friendly insulin delivery systems.Download Exclusive Sample Report Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/tubeless-insulin-pumps-market The global tubeless insulin pump market is undergoing a transformation as healthcare systems prioritize more user-friendly and efficient diabetes management solutions. These wearable, wireless devices are gaining popularity due to their ability to simplify insulin delivery without the hassle of tubing, especially among patients seeking comfort, discretion, and convenience.The upward trajectory is driven by rising global diabetes incidence, a growing elderly population, and a shift toward digital healthcare technologies. Additionally, increased awareness about the benefits of tubeless systems like ease of use, reduced skin irritation, and improved lifestyle integration is further accelerating market growth.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America dominates the tubeless insulin pump market, with the United States serving as the primary driving force behind the region's growth. High diabetes prevalence, supportive reimbursement frameworks, and a tech-savvy patient base contribute significantly to market dominance. The region also benefits from early adoption of advanced healthcare solutions and strong regulatory support for innovative medical devices.EuropeEurope is steadily growing, driven by government initiatives for better diabetes management, aging demographics, and increased healthcare spending. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are showing strong uptake of tubeless systems, especially as patient education and access to healthcare improve.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region offers significant growth opportunities, especially in rapidly developing markets such as China and India. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and improved diagnostic rates are major contributors. Japan, in particular, stands out for its innovation-driven approach and early adoption of advanced medical devices.Key Market PlayersInsulet CorporationF. Hoffmann-La Roche LtdDebiotech SACeQur CorporationTerumo CorporationTandem Diabetes Care, IncEOFLOW CO., LTDMedtrum Technologies IncMicrotec MedicalAscensia Diabetes Care Holdings AGLatest News – USAThe United States remains the innovation hub for diabetes technology, with two significant developments in 2024:In August 2024, Insulet Corporation garnered attention when the FDA approved its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. This marks the first-ever FDA-approved automated system for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes management, opening up a vast new segment of potential users.Tandem Diabetes Care launched its Tandem Mobi insulin pump earlier this year. Touted as the world’s smallest durable automated insulin delivery system, the device offers enhanced portability and a discreet design that caters to active lifestyles. This innovation is expected to capture a growing portion of younger and tech-friendly diabetic patients.These developments underscore the U.S.'s commitment to expanding access to smart insulin delivery and highlight its pivotal role in global market leadership.Latest News – JapanJapan’s healthcare system continues to emphasize technology integration, and the tubeless insulin pump market is a clear beneficiary of this trend:Terumo Corporation, a homegrown leader in medical devices, remains a key driver of innovation in Japan. Its MEDISAFE WITH insulin patch pump, which received CE Mark approval in 2020, is Japan’s only tubing-free solution available to date. Terumo is now exploring broader European market access, bolstering its export and global revenue prospects.With Japan’s aging population and rising diabetes rates, analysts expect the tubeless insulin pump market to reach USD 781 million by 2032, supported by a CAGR of over 13%. Adoption is being further boosted by favorable health policies and growing consumer preference for wearable, intuitive solutions.Japan is also seeing growing collaborations between technology companies and healthcare providers, signaling an increase in the country’s digital health investments and infrastructure for chronic disease management.Market Segmentation:By Type: Insulin Patch Pumps, Traditional Pumps with Disposable Reservoirs.By Component: Insulin Pump (Pod), Remote Controller.By Application: Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.ConclusionThe global tubeless insulin pump market is entering an exciting phase of rapid expansion, backed by innovation, rising demand for ease-of-use medical devices, and broader acceptance among both patients and healthcare providers. The global tubeless insulin pump market is entering an exciting phase of rapid expansion, backed by innovation, rising demand for ease-of-use medical devices, and broader acceptance among both patients and healthcare providers. With strong footholds in North America and promising growth in regions like Asia-Pacific, especially Japan, the market is expected to remain dynamic over the next decade.As companies continue to introduce next-gen devices and expand into emerging markets, the future of tubeless insulin pumps looks both inclusive and transformative aimed at improving the quality of life for millions of people living with diabetes.

