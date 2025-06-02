Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla leads World No-Tobacco Day discussions, 2 Jun

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will on Monday, 02 June deliver a keynote address at the World No-Tobacco Day stakeholder engagement session convened as part of ongoing efforts by government to highlight tobacco control issues emanating from the legislative development process of the Tobacco Control Bill.

The Department in collaboration with a number of stakeholders will use this session to present an update on the trends in the use of emerging products and tobacco smoking in terms of the evidence of harm reduction failure at a population level, and lastly unmasking tobacco industry tactics and manipulation of tobacco and nicotine products.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO),tobacco use remains one of the leading causes of preventable death and disease globally, responsible for over 8 million deaths each year, including more than 1 million from second-hand smoke exposure. It is for this reason that government has proposed Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems legislation as part of efforts to enforce strong tobacco control policies in South Africa.

The Bill will not only protect current and future generations from the harms of tobacco, but also advance health equity and sustainable development. Thus, the Department calls on all sectors, health professionals, educators, policymakers, and communities to unite in support of effective tobacco control.

Some of the stakeholders to participate in the session include World Health Organization Country Office, SA Medical Research Council, National Council Against Smoking, Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research and SA Tobacco Free Youth Forum

Members of the media are invited to join this hybrid session as follows:

Date: Monday, 02 June 2025

Venue: Protea Hotel, Midrand - Gauteng

Time: 9h00

Virtual Link:

https://zoom.us/j/99126607781?pwd=LTT4rhiphaumx23WfvWB23vb2iz36I.1

Livestreaming Link will be also provided

For more information and media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

#GovZUpdates