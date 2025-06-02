Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 2 Jun
Members of the media are invited to attend a media briefing hosted by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms. Nonceba Mhlauli, to present and reflect on the Quarter 4 Progress Report (January – March 2025) of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).
Now in its fifth year, the PYEI remains one of South Africa’s most significant and innovative responses to the youth unemployment crisis. The briefing will provide an update on key achievements, lessons learned and plans to scale impact across government and private sector partnerships.
Details of the Media Briefing:
Date: Monday 2 June 2025
Time: 10:00 – 11:30
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), HATFIELD, Pretoria, 0083
Key highlights will include:
- The earning opportunities secured for youth in Q4
- Progress on the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund
- New tools supporting township entrepreneurs
- Strategies to address persistent youth unemployment in a low-growth economy
- The Deputy Minister will be available for media questions following the briefing.
For media RSVPs and enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
Cell: 082 580 2213
#GovZAUpdates
