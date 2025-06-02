Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli briefs media on Presidential Youth Employment Initiative 3rd Quarter Report, 2 Jun

Members of the media are invited to attend a media briefing hosted by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Ms. Nonceba Mhlauli, to present and reflect on the Quarter 4 Progress Report (January – March 2025) of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).

Now in its fifth year, the PYEI remains one of South Africa’s most significant and innovative responses to the youth unemployment crisis. The briefing will provide an update on key achievements, lessons learned and plans to scale impact across government and private sector partnerships.

Details of the Media Briefing:

Date: Monday 2 June 2025

Time: 10:00 – 11:30

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Frances Baard Street (corner Festival Street), HATFIELD, Pretoria, 0083

Key highlights will include:

The earning opportunities secured for youth in Q4

Progress on the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund

New tools supporting township entrepreneurs

Strategies to address persistent youth unemployment in a low-growth economy

The Deputy Minister will be available for media questions following the briefing.

For media RSVPs and enquiries:

Mandisa Mbele

Cell: 082 580 2213

