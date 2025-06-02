Global Pressure Ulcers Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Pressure Ulcers Global Market Report 2025

The global pressure ulcers market report 2025 aims to provide market drivers, trends, and regional insights to highlight substantial growth. Due to the rise in the ageing population, an increase in hospital admissions, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and an increase in surgical procedures, the market grew from $3.88 billion in 2024 to a projection of $4.08 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Pressure Ulcers Market Going Forward?

Predictions for the future reveal a steady growth of the pressure ulcers market size in the next few years. Specifically, the market will potentially reach $4.94 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. This forecast can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, growing demand for home care, increasing prevalence of pressure ulcers, rising immobilization, and growing emphasis on holistic care.

What’s Driving The Pressure Ulcers Market Growth?

Critical growth drivers of the pressure ulcers market include the advancing need for wound care. The drive for wound care, defined as the medical management of wounds to promote healing, prevent infections, and improve patient recovery, is increasing due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity. These conditions may lead to a higher incidence of non-healing wounds and pressure ulcers. According to Uintah Basin Healthcare, about 7 million Americans live with chronic wounds, with 2 million of them suffering from diabetic foot ulcers as of June 2024. This figure is anticipated to increase by 2% annually over the next several years, thereby affirming the prospect and impact of the pressure ulcers market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Pressure Ulcers Market?

Companies pioneering the pressure ulcers sector include Medtronic plc, 3M Company, Medline Industries Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker Corporation, BSN medical GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast A/S, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Paul Hartmann AG, ConvaTec Group plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Acelity L.P. Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Joerns Healthcare LLC, Linet Group SE, DeRoyal Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG. These industry magnates focus on product development, such as the creation of biosynthetic cellulose dressings, tailor-made to enhance patient wellbeing by improving healing outcomes, enhancing moisture balance, reducing infection risks, and bettering overall patient care.

How Is The Pressure Ulcers Market Segmented?

The market further classifies pressure ulcers into five distinct stages, emphasizing the different treatment types including wound care dressing, wound care devices, among others. The increasing dependence on these treatment methods by various end-users such as hospitals and homecare also significantly contributes to the growth of the pressure ulcers market.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Pressure Ulcers Market?

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest region in the pressure ulcers market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is also forecasted to experience notable growth, thereby providing a positive thrust to the overall pressure ulcers market.

