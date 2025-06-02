New 24 hour pharmacy plus more services

South Australia’s fourth 24-hour pharmacy has been selected – and will soon be operating in the outer southern suburbs – as the Malinauskas Labor Government funds the rollout of a new statewide program to significantly expand the medical conditions pharmacists can treat.

Located in the Hallett Cove Pavilion Shopping Centre on Lonsdale Road, TerryWhite Chemmart is expected to open round-the-clock by August, providing 24-hour access to medicines and health care seven days a week, including public holidays.

The 24-hour pharmacy delivers on the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment made during the recent Black by-election.

It comes as the 2025-26 State Budget, to be handed down on Thursday, will include $2.2 million to support the Government’s initiative to expand pharmacists’ scope of practice.

From next year, pharmacists who have completed additional post-graduate education will be able to assess, manage and treat a broader range of conditions, including skin conditions, ear infections, wound management, nausea and vomiting, reflux, musculoskeletal pain, and rhinitis.

TerryWhite Chemmart at Hallett Cove will be the fourth 24-hour pharmacy operating across Adelaide, adding to existing Chemist Warehouse sites at Salisbury Plain and Clovelly Park, plus the National Pharmacies at Norwood.

All locations have a pharmacist on site 24-hours-a-day, providing walk-in access to health advice, medicines and professional pharmacy services when most other health services are unavailable.

Since they began just over a year ago, more than 270,000 people have visited the three existing 24/7 pharmacies during their extended hours, dispensing more than 105,000 scripts and taking more than 10,000 phone calls from people seeking medical advice.

Other after-hours services provided by the pharmacies include first aid and minor burns management, UTI assessment/treatment, emergency contraception, gastric conditions, and respiratory medicine supply and advice.

Based on survey feedback, about 20 per cent of respondents indicated that they would have visited an emergency department if the 24/7 pharmacy was not available, showing the value this service provides in helping reduce demand on our busy hospitals.

The extension of operating hours at the four 24/7 pharmacies is funded by the State Government to help expand healthcare options for the community.

The funding in this year’s budget to expand pharmacists’ scope of practice will be used to support development and implementation of the initiative, including postgraduate training and accreditation requirements for pharmacists.

Subsidies will be available as an incentive for up to 120 pharmacists over the next three years to undertake the additional required training. Funding will also be used to develop new clinical guidelines and upgrade clinical pharmacy software across South Australia.

It builds on reforms introduced last year enabling South Australian women to access advice and, where appropriate, treatment with medication from a trained pharmacist for an uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI) and a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill.

Already, 340 pharmacies in SA have provided a UTI service and 183 pharmacies have assisted with resupplying the oral contraceptive pill.

Across South Australia, these community pharmacies have provided more than 8,600 consultations for women with symptoms of a UTI. In 2024 this contributed to an approximately 20 per cent reduction in metropolitan hospital emergency department presentations for UTI in women aged 18 to 65 years, compared to the previous year.

Community pharmacists across the state have also undertaken more than 1,000 consultations for the resupply of the oral contraceptive pill.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

We know that people get sick and require medicine at any time of day or night.

That’s why we’re opening yet another 24/7 pharmacy – this time for the outer southern suburbs, just as we committed.

We’re also starting a new program to allow pharmacists to treat a whole lot more medical conditions, from ear infections and gastro to acne and reflux.

These investments are delivering much better services for South Australians, and are helping ease the burden on our health system.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

More than 270,000 South Australians have already been helped by our three 24/7 pharmacies and now we’re opening another one in Hallett Cove.

We’re also committing funding in this year’s State Budget to expand pharmacists’ scope of practice, providing even more convenient healthcare for South Australians.

Attributable to Chris Picton

We are unashamedly backing community pharmacists to undertake a greater role in our health system. With additional training we are confident that skilled pharmacists can safely provide a broader range of services for the community, particularly in light of shortages of other primary care services.

Our three existing 24/7 pharmacies have been successful beyond our expectations and providing support for families across Adelaide who may have no other option but to go to an emergency department, so it makes sense to now expand this program.

Attributable to Member for Black, Alex Dighton

People in my community will warmly welcome the state’s newest 24/7 pharmacy on their doorstep at Hallett Cove.

It will provide timely and convenient access to medicines and healthcare close to home when people most need it, even in the middle of the night.

Attributable to TerryWhite Chemmart Hallett Cove Pharmacist Proprietor, Robert Pietrantuono

TerryWhite Chemmart Hallett Cove is proud to announce its successful tender award from SA Health to provide 24-hour pharmacy services to Adelaide’s outer southern suburbs.

This service will significantly benefit our local communities of Hallett Cove, Sheidow Park, Trott Park, and surrounding suburbs by ensuring continuous access to professional healthcare and essential medications.

People don’t just get sick during business hours, and sometimes, all it takes is the right advice or medicine to make it through the night. We are proud to now be part of the solution, ensuring that southern Adelaide residents have access to expert pharmacy care – 24 hours a day.

TerryWhite Chemmart Hallett Cove has been established and providing services to the community for over 30 years. Locally owned and operated, the pharmacy has built a strong reputation for delivering trusted, high-quality care. Backed by a skilled team of pharmacists and healthcare professionals, it is fully equipped to deliver round-the-clock services that meet the evolving needs of the community.

We also continue to embrace innovative healthcare initiatives, including those under the expanded scope of practice for pharmacists, such as the treatment of urinary tract infections and oral contraceptive resupply — reinforcing our role as a frontline healthcare provider.