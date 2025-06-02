Disaster support for South Australian inland river flood response and recovery

Release date: 02/06/25

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments are activating disaster assistance for communities, councils and primary producers in South Australia’s remote areas following widespread flooding.

Sustained, intense rainfall in Queensland caused rapid rises and major flooding across the Thomson, Barcoo and Cooper Creek catchments impacting areas in the far north-east of South Australia.

The peak passed Innamincka, marking one of the highest recorded levels of the Cooper Creek in history, exceeding the 1974 record flood level.

Flooding has caused significant damage to infrastructure including critical road networks, with sections of the Strzelecki and Birdsville Tracks likely to be impassable for several months.

The Australian and South Australian governments are activating Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) to provide freight subsidies to help primary producers transport essential supplies, including fodder, water, and livestock. The subsidies will cover 50% of transport costs up to $5,000 for eligible activities carried out by primary producers.

Tailored Family and Business (FaB) mentoring is also available to support primary producers offering free, confidential, and independent support to help navigate financial, emotional, and operational challenges from this flood event.

Assistance to deliver exceptional relief and recovery counter disaster operations has also been activated, as well as financial assistance to help with the costs of restoring or repairing essential public assets.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Kristy McBain

“These are remote communities facing hard conditions after flooding, with the Albanese Government working with South Australia to roll out targeted support.

“The scale of this flood event is historic, and our focus is on helping local people and producers stay connected, supported, and safe.

“Road access is critical is for recovery, that’s why this support will help maintain vital supply lines and keep businesses moving.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Emergency Services, Emily Bourke

“Ensuring the wellbeing of our regional communities and the resilience of our primary industries is a top priority for the Malinauskas Government.

“As the flooding situation unfolds in the far north east, we are providing support to affected pastoral properties and communities so they recover as quickly as possible."