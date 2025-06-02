SA doubles down as exports to Canada climb

Release date: 02/06/25

South Australia’s trade to Canada has almost doubled in the past 12 months, to $663 million – making it our state’s fifth largest export market, as the Malinauskas Government continues to support local businesses to diversify.

The 95 per cent increase in exports to Canada (up $324.2 million) has seen the country jump from 15th to 5th in the export table, ABS data to March 2025 reveals.

Canada has leapfrogged the United Kingdom, Japan, Vietnam and Thailand, thanks to a surge in energy and mining exports (up 177 per cent to $494.4 million), beef (up 262 per cent to $17.4 million), medical products (up 45 per cent to $10.8 million), and fruit and vegetables (up 44 per cent to $4.8 million).

In the past three years, Canada has also been SA’s top source of foreign direct investment, attracting $328.4 million in investment that has created 390 jobs. The investment was mainly in the renewable, defence, and manufacturing sectors.

Wine exports to Canada are stable at $99 million but present a growth opportunity for SA producers amid current volatility in global trade conditions.

More than 30 South Australian wineries were represented in Toronto and Montreal in May as part of the Wine Australia North American roadshow, supported in-market by the Department of State Development’s (DSD) North America office.

As global trade disruptions continue, South Australia’s four trade and investment offices based in the US are supercharging efforts to increase the trade of South Australian products with Canada, and this is paying dividends for local exporters.

These trade and investment specialists – based in New York, Washington DC, Houston, and San Francisco - are supporting South Australian companies to expand into Canada by connecting them with importers, distributors, and potential investors.

In April, the South Australian Government ran a retail and tasting campaign across Ontario, with the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).

With more than 680 retail stores importing over 32,000 products from 79 countries, LCBO is one of the world’s largest retailers and wholesalers of beverage alcohol.

Canada is SA’s fifth largest wine export market, sitting behind China, the UK, Hong Kong, and the US, in the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) figures.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Doubling our exports to Canada – now exceeding $663 million – is fantastic news for our state, and the local companies doing business with our Commonwealth partner.

What we are seeing here is our business community adapting and leveraging the recent changes in global trade dynamics, capitalising on the world-class reputation of our state’s produce to increase sales and engagement with the Canada market.

Because of that, Canada has jumped 10 places to become our fifth largest export partner – providing more diverse options for our state’s exporters in North America.