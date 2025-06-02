SA Liberals: Net zero policies, net zero leadership, 100% extreme ideology

Release date: 02/06/25

The South Australian Liberals are in chaos amid bitter division on climate policy, with the state party’s governing body adopting an extremist position of abandoning a net zero carbon emissions target, only for Opposition Leader Vincent Tarzia to declare he’ll keep pursuing it.

Leaked Liberal Party documents reveal the abandonment of Net Zero was one of eight “consolidated” policies, which also included motions relating to gender ideology and food labelling, listed for debate as “priorities for the Division as we approach the next State Election”.

The policy to abandon Net Zero was agreed at the meeting, with Senator Alex Antic proudly proclaiming the position as a victory.

But hours later, SA Liberal Leader Vincent Tarzia was forced into an embarrassing declaration that his own state party’s abandonment of Net Zero should not apply in South Australia.

Despite attending the meeting, Mr Tarzia told reporters that “none of these policy discussions bind any of the parliamentary wings of the party”, and that “it’s important to distinguish between what the members are saying and then what members of the party-rooms are saying as well.”

The Liberal state council’s abandonment of Net Zero comes despite Mr Tarzia appointing a Shadow Minister for Net Zero in Stephen Patterson – who embarrassingly also holds the portfolio of Nuclear Readiness, despite the Liberals ditching their commitment to that policy almost a month ago.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Alex Antic takeover of the SA Liberals is now complete.

While ordinary South Australians are worried about the cost of living and ensuring their kids have a good job and a good home, the South Australian Liberals are obsessing over the culture wars.

The SA Liberals are now the most extreme and shambolic political operation in the country.

They are not a party fit for government. They are a party of division.

The state Liberals have abandoned Net Zero, yet Vincent Tarzia still has a Shadow Minister for Net Zero in Stephen Patterson.

In fact, Stephen Patterson is still listed as the Liberals’ Shadow Minister for Nuclear Readiness despite Mr Tarzia unilaterally ditching that policy ambition almost a month ago – disregarding the fact his federal party is still debating its position on it.

Will Vincent Tarzia repudiate Alex Antic and the wishes of his own party, or will he reshuffle his own cabinet to reflect the policy objectives voted for by the governing Liberal state council?

South Australians have every right to ask what Vincent Tarzia stands for, and who is really running the SA Liberal Party.