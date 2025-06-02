Global Preterm Birth Prevention Market 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Key Segments, and Emerging Trends

Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Global Market Report 2025

In recent years, the preterm birth prevention and management market has shown robust growth. According to the report, it is expected to grow from $1.87 billion in 2024 to $2.01 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. The significant growth during this historic period is attributed to escalating preterm birth rates, a rise in maternal age, surging preterm complications, increased awareness programs, and surging preterm mortality rates.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market Going Forward?

The preterm birth prevention and management market forecast indicates strong growth in the coming years, expecting the market to expand to $2.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This projected growth can be credited to increasing demand for neonatal care, a growing emphasis on prevention strategies, a surge in preconception counseling, increasing preterm birth screening programs, and heightened awareness among women.

What’s Driving The Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market Growth?

Advancements in medical technologies, integration of digital health, AI-driven diagnostic developments, smart NICU development, and IoT integration in neonatal care are key trends on the horizon. Pivotal to this is the development of maternal and fetal health awareness, recognized as a primary driver of preterm birth prevention and management market growth. Maternal and fetal health, fundamental to safe pregnancies and healthy births, is being actively promoted with the help of educational campaigns and awareness programs.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market?

Prominent companies leading the preterm birth prevention and management market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., NYU Langone Health, Penn Medicine, Sharp HealthCare, Hologic Inc., Duke University Health System, QIAGEN N.V., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and others. These key industry players are emphasizing on innovations and driving simultaneous awareness campaigns to tackle preterm complications and improve neonatal outcomes. For instance, the US-based nonprofit organization, March of Dimes Inc., launched an initiative in May 2024 to combat preeclampsia and preterm birth through low-dose aspirin therapy.

How Is The Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market Segmented?

Market segmentation identifies pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and therapies as the main product types in preterm birth prevention and management market. The pharmaceutical segment includes medicinal drugs like progesterone supplements and tocolytics, aimed at preventing or managing preterm labor. The end-users for these products extend to hospitals, clinics, homecare settings, and diagnostic laboratories.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Preterm Birth Prevention And Management Market?

The geographical analysis indicates that North America was the largest region in the preterm birth prevention and management market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecasted period.

