Global Geospatial Analytics AI Market Set For 31.0% Growth, Reaching $0.42 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The geospatial analytics AI market has grown exponentially in recent years and an upward trajectory continues to be the trend. The industry flourished from a value of $0.11 billion in 2024 and surpassed it in the following year to approximately $0.14 billion with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.2%. Factors influencing this substantial growth included the expanding influence of AI in various industries, the rising necessity for surveillance and monitoring, the swift implementation of AI solutions, advancements in machine learning, and a surge in demand for efficient operations.

What Are The Projected Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Geospatial Analytics AI Market?

What Are The Key Growth Drivers Fuelling The Surge Of The Geospatial Analytics AI Market?

The future predictions for this market show an even more promising zeal. Expected to rise at 31.0% compound annual growth rate CAGR, the geospatial analytics AI market size is foreseen to burgeon to an impressive $0.42 billion by 2029. The expansion planned for this forecast period owes its potential to predicted changes in land use, urban enlargement, private agricultural practices boost, AI’s transformative usage, advancements in remote sensing, and robust growth in internet penetration. This last factor is of particular importance as the percentage of a population or a specific demographic group that has access to the internet is being understood as a significant element directing the future of the geospatial analytics AI market.

Which Market Industries Will Exert The Most Influence On The Geospatial Analytics AI Market?

Key industry players hold a prominent place in the overall market structure and their contribution cannot be overlooked. Major companies operating in the geospatial analytics AI market are Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Presto Automation Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., DigitalGlobe Inc. These companies wield quite an influence on the market trends and dynamics.

What Are The Current Emerging Trends And Market Shifts Influencing The Geospatial Analytics AI Market?

The trend to watch out for is that key companies in the geospatial analytics AI market are building advanced technologies like geospatial and AI platforms for scenario planning and monitoring. They're proactively seeking to gain a competitive edge. These platforms, which combine geospatial technology with AI to analyze and interpret geographic location data, bring immense computational power and predictive abilities, enabling valuable insights to be extracted from enormous geospatial data.

How Is The Global Geospatial Analytics AI Market Segmented?

The geospatial analytics AI market, as covered in this report, also provides a discerning look into the market’s segmentation:

1 By Data Source: Navigation Satellite System GNSS, Remote Sensing, Geo Tagging, Other Data Sources

2 By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

3 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

4 By Application: Real Estate, Sales And marketing, Coastal Application, Agriculture, Fraud Detection, Surveying, Hazard Assessment, Natural Resource Management, Transportation And Logistics, National Labs, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Navigation Satellite System GNSS: Global Positioning System GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou, Other GNSS Systems

2 By Remote Sensing: Satellite-based Remote Sensing, Aerial-Based Remote Sensing, LiDAR Light Detection And Ranging, Hyperspectral Imaging, Radar-Based Remote Sensing

3 By Geo Tagging: Social Media Geotagging, IoT Device Geotagging, Mobile Applications Geotagging

4 By Other Data Sources: Survey Data, Public Data Repositories, Crowd-Sourced Data, Geospatial Data From Drones

Which Region Is Believed To Hold A Major Share Of The Geospatial Analytics AI Market?

A regional insight into the report reveals that Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the geospatial analytics AI market in 2024 and continues to maintain that position. Other regions examined in the geospatial analytics AI market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

