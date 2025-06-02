Exploring the Growth of the Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Global Market: A Forecast through 2025

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Globally, the primary immunodeficiency disorders market has exhibited robust growth in recent years. By 2025, the market size is expected to escalate from $6.84 billion in 2024 to $7.32 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.0%. The strong growth seen in the historic period can be ascribed to multiple factors such as rising incidences of primary immunodeficiency disorders, heightened awareness among healthcare professionals, a growing demand for effective treatment strategies, an increase in dedicated research funding, and an emphasis on improving pediatric care.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market Going Forward?

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the primary immunodeficiency disorders market will maintain its steadfast growth trajectory. By 2029, the market size is expected to reach $9.51 billion, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.8%. This substantial growth can be attributed to several interconnected factors such as upscaling adoption of subcutaneous therapies, improvements in healthcare accessibility, robust engagement in research and development, climbing need for efficient treatments, and burgeoning demand for immunoglobulin replacement therapy. The advent of innovative gene therapy and biologics, advancements in biotechnology, genetic testing and personalized medicine have all emerged as significant factors projected to influence the market trends in the forecast period.

What’s Driving The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market Growth?

Rapidly escalating rates of autoimmune diseases are expected to play a prominent role in propelling the growth of the primary immunodeficiency disorders market, given that they cause an immune system malfunction wherein healthy cells and tissues are mistakenly attacked as foreign threats. These malfunctions can lead to primary immunodeficiency disorders by disrupting immune regulation and targeting immune cells, resulting in weakened or dysfunctional immune responses. Data obtained from Versorgungsatlas.de, a Germany-based interactive online platform, reveals that in 2022, among 73,241,305 insured individuals, 6,304,340 were diagnosed with at least one autoimmune disease translating to a raw prevalence rate of 8.61%. This increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, driven by environmental triggers, genetic predispositions, and lifestyle changes, is a key factor in boosting the primary immunodeficiency disorders market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market?

The primary immunodeficiency disorders market boasts of prominent players such as Pfizer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Baxter International Inc., Grifols SA, Octapharma, Kedrion Biopharma, Miltenyi Biotec, LFB Group, Clinigen Limited, ADMA Biologics Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, BD Biosciences, Cellectis SA, Florencia Healthcare, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amber Lifesciences, bluebird bio Inc., Chengdu Rongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market?

Cutting-edge advancements in therapy modes were witnessed in this market with companies developing innovative methods like intravenous immunoglobulin therapy to enhance patient outcomes. Intravenous immunoglobulin IVIG therapy, a method where immunoglobulin derived from donor plasma is administered directly into a patient's bloodstream via an IV, is seen as a transformative treatment. Case in point, Grifols, a Spain-based healthcare company, received FDA approval for their IVIg therapy - Yimmugo, in June 2024.

How Is The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market Segmented?

The market for primary immunodeficiency disorders can be segmented by diseases into antibody deficiency, cellular immunodeficiency and innate immune disorders. Treatments include immunoglobulin replacement therapy, antibiotic therapy, stem cell and bone marrow transplantation, gene therapy. Diagnostic methods like genetic testing, blood testing, flow cytometry are leveraged across hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, and research institutions.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Primary Immunodeficiency Disorders Market?

Regionally, in 2024, North America emerged as the largest contributor to the primary immunodeficiency disorders market. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period while the market report covers regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

