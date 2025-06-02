Global Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market has been growing exponentially in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. This surge in the historic period can be traced back to the increased demand for high-quality proteins in developing markets, expansion of the pet food industry, growing preference for functional foods, enhanced demand for sustainable ingredients, and an upward trend in the demand for organic and the natural products.

What’s Driving The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Growth?

A key driver of this hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market growth has been the growing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. Vegetarian and vegan diets refer to different variations of vegetarianism where no food of animal origin is consumed. Given this trend, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, derived from plant sources, is becoming a go-to option for meeting the protein needs of vegetarian and vegan consumers.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market?

Notably, top-tier companies operating in the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Caremoli SPA, Jones-Hamilton Co., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kerry Group plc., Symrise AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Givaudan SA, Tate And Lyle plc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Griffith Foods Inc., Sun Impex International Foods LLC, Aipu Food Industry Co. Ltd., Exter, Titan Biotech Limited, Chaitanya Biologicals Pvt. Ltd., Aarkay Food Products Ltd., Nactis Flavours, Caremoli Dien Inc., New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd., Dien Inc., Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co. Ltd., Astron Chemicals S.A., Henan Hengernuo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Jianyuan Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market?

In terms of industry trends, leading companies operation in the hydrolyzed vegetable protein market are adopting strategic investments to address the increasing demand for substitute proteins and expanding their capacities. One example is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company's ADM investment of $300 million that is projected to boost ADM's global alternative protein production to meet the strong and growing demand for high-quality plant-based proteins.

How Is The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market Segmented?

Examining the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market from the segmentation perspective provides a wider lens on the market dynamics:

1 By Source: Soy, Wheat, Corn, Pea, Other Sources

2 By Form: Dry Powder, Liquid

3 By Function: Flavoring Agent, Emulsifying Agent, Other Functions

4 By Application: Bakery And Confectionary, Processed Food Products, Meat Substitutes, Beverages, Other Applications

In the sub-segments:

1 By Soy: Soy Protein Isolate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein

2 By Wheat: Wheat Protein Isolate, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

3 By Corn: Corn Protein Isolate, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein

4 By Pea: Pea Protein Isolate, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

What Are The Regional Insights In The Hydrolyzed Vegetable Proteins Market?

REGIONAL INSIGHTS: North America was the largest region in the hydrolyzed vegetable proteins market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

