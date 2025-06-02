In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Shared Mobility Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Shared Mobility Market?

The shared mobility market size has made impressive strides in recent years. The market has grown from an estimated $343.24 billion in 2024 to a projected $383.92 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.9% in the historic period.

The growth witnessed in previous years can be attributed to increased sales of hybrid electric vehicles HEVs, heightened urbanization, increased occurrences of vehicle theft, and a lack of parking spaces.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Shared Mobility Market Size?

The next few years are estimated to usher in even more substantial growth for the shared mobility market. It is expected to expand to the tune of $631.76 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.3%.

What Is Propelling The Shared Mobility Market Growth?

The growth in the forecast period can be traced to strict environmental regulations and emission requirements, a rise in demand for ride hailing and ride sharing services, and a notable uptick in fuel prices. Key trends that are expected to shape the forecast period include an increased focus on innovative vehicle fleet-sharing platforms, the adoption of autonomous vehicle technology, technological advancements, upgrading of mobility sharing apps, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling This Market?

One of the primary drivers for growth in the shared mobility market is the steady increase in fuel prices. With fuel prices rising frequently, shared mobility companies are presented with a unique business opportunity. Owing to the rising demand for vehicle fuel and supply chain problems brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shared mobility seems to be a viable solution.

Who Are The Significant Players In The Shared Mobility Market Scenario?

Several key industry players are ensuring the smooth functioning and growth of this market. These include Didi Chuxing Technology Co, Uber Technologies Inc., Avis Budget Group, Lyft Inc., The Hertz Corporation, Grab Taxi Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Deutsche Bahn Connect GmbH, BlaBlaCar, ANI Technologies Private Limited, Cao Cao Mobility, Gojek, Yulu, Zoomcar, Sixt Share, Flinkster, Bolt, Miles, Beryl, Dott, Tier, Voi, Neuron, Hourbike, Veturilo, MOL BuBi, Uklon, CityBee, Skok, Nextbike, Keolis, LimeBike, Mobike, Motivate, Scoot Networks, Transit, Via, Zipcar, Lalamobility, Awto, Ekar, ZayRide, Bole Meter Taxi, Yookoo Ride, Shuttlers, and Careem.

What Are The Emerging Trends In This Market?

One emerging trend in the shared mobility market is strategic partnerships and collaborations, which are steadily gaining traction. Companies in the shared mobility market are increasingly relying on partnerships and collaborations to expand their service offerings and widen their geographic presence.

What Is The Sectional Segmentation Of The Shared Mobility Market?

The shared mobility market has diversified segments and subsegments-

1 By Service: Ride Hailing, bike sharing, ride sharing, Car Sharing, Other Services

2 By Mobility Vehicle: Cars, Two-wheelers, Others Mobility Vehicles

3 By Business Model: P2P, B2B, B2C

Subsegments include,

1 By Ride Hailing: Taxi Services, App-Based Ride Services, Luxury Ride Services

2 By Bike Sharing: Docked Bike Sharing, Dockless Bike Sharing, Electric Bike Sharing

3 By Ride Sharing: Carpooling Services, Vanpooling Services, Dynamic Ride Sharing

4 By Car Sharing: Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing, Traditional Car Sharing, Corporate Car Sharing

5 By Other Services: Shuttle Services, Micro-Mobility Solutions, Integrated Mobility Solutions

What Does The Regional Landscape Of The Shared Mobility Market Look Like?

Asia-Pacific led the charge in the shared mobility market in 2024, commanding the largest market share. Asia-Pacific is also predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the shared mobility market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report covers several countries, namely Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Italy, Spain, and Canada.

